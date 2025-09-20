ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sarpadurga of Cuttack: A 275-Year-Old Puja That Worships Maa As Daughter, Not Mother

Here, worship is strictly hereditary. And the lineages remain unbroken, each son inheriting the sacred duty of his father.

When the worship first began here in 1752, it was a private household puja by one Swarup Chandra Das. A landlord, when Das migrated from Kolkata (then Calcutta), he was conducting the rituals in the same way that he saw pujas back home. But in 1950, the puja transformed into a community affair where seven Sahis (colonies) of Cuttack came together. Years later, now, the puja is held with the same fervour keeping its unique identity and distinctiveness in tact, and not allowing any kind of distortion.

Cuttack: In the millennium city Cuttack, every lane echoes with the beats of drums and music during Durga Puja. But Sarpadurga Puja Mandap, now 275 years old, stands out as an exception, for its traditions that defy time. The rituals here remain unchanged, while the artists who sculpt the deity continue to be from the same family and the priests who do the puja too belong to the same lineage that had started the worship years ago.

The uniqueness of Sarpadurga lies not just in its history but rituals. Unlike other puja committees, when most immerse their idols with grand processions on the 11th day, the goddess here is worshipped till Dashami and immersed on the same day, sans any revelry. The immersion is done modestly, without the spectacle of lights, music, or dance, let alone DJ music which is common in all other pujas. “We only focus on worship. We do not indulge in merry-making along with other immersion processions ,” say members of the committee.

Sarpadurga of Cuttack: A 275-Year-Old Puja That Worships Maa As Daughter, Not Mother (ETV Bharat)

Another distinctive feature of the puja here is that the deity is not revered as Maa (mother) but the daughter. While across Cuttack, Maa Durga is worshipped as the universal mother. So on Dasami day, when women of the Sarpadurga puja send the deity off like they would a beloved daughter returning to her in-laws, they indulge in ‘sindoor khela’ and bid adieu with tears.

For the artisans who craft the Goddess’ idol, the bond is deeply personal. Sculptor Raghunath Behera, whose family has served this mandap for generations, recalls an eerie experience when he had seen ‘Maa’ at some late night moments while he was dozing off. “Sometimes, Maa appears in a dream at midnight while I am shaping her idol. Once, she rebuked me for sleeping on the altar. From that day, I never slept or had tea as I thought it's a sanctified place where no amount of food should be consumed,” he says, visibly emotional while recollecting the memory.

Sarpadurga of Cuttack: A 275-Year-Old Puja That Worships Maa As Daughter, Not Mother (ETV Bharat)

In 2009, the mandap introduced a Chandi Medha (silver backdrop), which added grandeur to the puja, though the celebration remains rooted to simplicity.

For Cuttack the festivities mean grandeur while for Sarpadurga Puja Mandap, the Durga Puja is a living hundreds of years’ heritage, where the rituals, myths, and emotions remain blended, and untouched by external factors. “We would want to continue the legacy exactly the way we have been doing,” say the committee members.