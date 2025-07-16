Sambalpur: Santoshini Mishra has stepped into her 80s now, but hardly rests at home. A closer look at her "magical" hands, one could see wrinkles have formed, still, when she leans to stir large cauldrons of curry or fry, or directs her cooks to add a spice here and chilli powder there, she seems the most content, leading catering services that too for large scale events like marriages, cultural events and conventions.

Fondly called as 'Mama' by her near and dear ones, Santoshini, an experienced cook, is the most famous octogenarian in her area, having provided employment to nearly 80-90 people under her catering venture.

Santoshini Mishra, The 80-YO Catering Queen From Odisha's Sambalpur, For Whom Age Is Just A Number (ETV Bharat)

Despite her age, Santoshini is not bogged by life's challenges and remains active throughout the day. Every morning, she reaches wedding and feast venues with her team and cooking utensils. Under her supervision, the staff begin the day's work. She personally oversees everything, right from how finely vegetables are chopped to the timing of each dish and the precise use of spices. Each day, around 15-20 men and women work with her, cooking a variety of traditional Sambalpuri dishes such as rice, dal, ghanta (mixed veg curry), khiri (rice pudding), rasabara and khatta.

Food being cooked for marriage feast under Mama's supervision (ETV Bharat)

For those who have relished the food, it is the magic in her hands and the home-cooked feel that make people coming back. Mama's catering is in high demand during wedding and festive seasons, and she now handles events catering for up to 2000 people, and at times even 10000-15000 guests.

I do this work not just for money, but because I love it, she says.

Food being cooked for marriage feast under Mama's supervision (ETV Bharat)

Santoshini hails from Nandapada in Odisha's Sambalpur but is currently residing in Jhaduapada. She began cooking professionally about 40 years ago to support her family. Her husband, who ran a small pan shop, passed away 25 years ago, leaving her to take care of their two sons and their families. With limited income, she initially cooked for local community events. But as word spread, demand grew, and so did her business.

Speaking about how it all began, Santoshini says, "My work first started within my family. No matter how big the feast was at home, everyone liked my cooking. Later, people outside also got to know my food. After they liked it, I started working outside. This way, my business grew."

Santoshini Mishra, The 80-YO Catering Queen From Odisha's Sambalpur, For Whom Age Is Just A Number (ETV Bharat)

Today, Santoshini employs around 50-60 food servers and another 20 cooks and helpers. "All of them are working for me and earning a good income. There is no problem in my house. With this income, I go on pilgrimages, which keeps me healthy. Sometimes I also help the poor with what I earn," she says with a smile.

Cook Lingaraj Barik says Mama has gifted hands when it comes to cooking. "I prepare sweets and meals. Her (Santoshini's) behaviour is very good, and her food tastes like home. That is why people call her Mama (elder mother). She is very popular among cooks in Sambalpur. Now we get around 25 orders every month," he says.

Food being cooked for marriage feast under Mama's supervision (ETV Bharat)

Another team member, Jyotipriya, who has been working with Santoshini for the two years, says, "We have about 100 people working here. 'Mama' is very kind and pays us wages on time. My family survives with this money, and we like working for her."

Achyuta Mishra, one of her relatives, says, "She has reached this stage after a lot of struggle. Her husband did not have a stable income. But through hard work, she has built a name for herself in the whole Sambalpur business market."