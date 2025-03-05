Sangamner: Teacher Couple's Green Revolution Transforms School's Barren Land Into Lush Garden Providing Fresh Food For Students

Sangamner: A teacher couple, Principal Rohidas Gadekar and Asha Gadekar, have achieved the impossible by transforming a rocky, barren land into a lush, green garden at Zilla Parishad (ZP) Primary School in Lahuchamala, a remote village in Maharashtra's Sangamner taluka. Their efforts have not only beautified the school premises but have also made a significant impact on the community, providing both environmental benefits and employment opportunities.

Lahuchamala, located in the Char Banjuni mountain range under Nandur-Khandarmal village, was home to a school surrounded by rocky terrain, making it difficult to grow vegetation. However, the Gadekar couple took it upon themselves to change this. They planted various trees, including mango, fig, tamarind, pipal (sacred fig), guava, and banana, turning the rocky, barren area behind the school into a green oasis. Their dedication to nurturing these trees has paid off, as the trees have flourished, reaching seven to eight feet in height.

The couple visits the school to water and tend to the plants, even on holidays, to ensure their growth and sustainability. In addition to the trees, the Gadekar couple also created a garden on the school premises, covering an area of about 10 gunthas (0.25 acres). The garden is home to a wide variety of vegetables, like onions, garlic, carrots, okra, tomatoes, and spinach. These vegetables are included in the students' daily meals, ensuring they receive fresh, nutritious food.

The teacher couple's efforts have helped provide organic food to children, promoting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring they are nourished with locally grown produce. Rohidas Gadekar said that this project would not have been possible without the support of the villagers. He expressed gratitude for the help they received from the local community, including the Gram Panchayat and the School Management Committee. Additionally, guidance from the Group Education Officer Balasaheb Gund and School Nutrition Superintendent Deepak Tribhuvan played a crucial role in the transformation.

Balasaheb Gund praised the Gadekar couple's efforts, saying, "I have visited the school multiple times, and I am proud of what they have achieved. They have transformed the barren land into flourishing garden."