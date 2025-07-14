By Bhawani Shankar Das

Bhubaneswar: In the present day, the sight of a woman behind the wheels is no more a 'wow' moment. What, however, is a milestone for Odisha and Sandhya Rani Majhi is, she is the first lady to have been appointed by the government as a driver. For the government, Sandhya Rani's appointment marks a sign of inclusivity in the state's workforce and for her, a watershed moment.

Sandhya was trained at the HMV Training Centre of State Transport Authority (STA) in Chhatia, Jajpur, and has been assigned to drive the official car of Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, Usha Padhee from June 2025.

Sandhya with Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department and Housing and Urban Development Department (ETV Bharat)

The interest in driving took birth in Sandhya Rani, a native of Keonjhar, since early childhood. When she went to school by bus or a two-wheeler she would notice the driver's expertise and movement on the steering of the vehicle.

Born to Lakshman Tudu, an electrical technician at OMC, and Namita Rani Tudu, a small entrepreneur, Sandhya Rani was the eldest among her three siblings and completed her matriculation in 1996. She later enrolled into a distance learning course in DDCA and cleared her graduation. She also trained as a professional make-up artist but her heart beat for driving.

Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver (ETV Bharat)

"Ever since I saw anyone driving a vehicle, I would look at the drivers' acumen. I would watch the driver’s hands, the gear movements, the brakes and clutches. To be honest, I was fascinated but never knew this fascination would steer me to a different height,” Sandhya Rani recalls.

She married Ramray Majhi, a professional driver based in Jharkhand, in 2005 and that further fueled her passion. With her husband’s encouragement, she learnt driving with a second-hand Tata Nano. The vehicle was prized as her husband gifted it to her. “That gift changed my life. I started taking leisurely drives to road trips and in a few years, I knew I could handle difficult destinations as well," explains she.

Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver (ETV Bharat)

What next? She wanted to develop her skill into expertise and enrolled for professional training at HMV Training Centre, Chhatia, under the STA. Initially owning a driving license for two, three and four-wheelers, Sandhya Rani soon got it for heavy motor vehicles, a domain very few women get into. “My family was a little apprehensive and my my brother warned me stating that it could be dangerous. But I was sure and never regretted the decision,” she says.

In 2023, she was selected for a job overseas as a driver but could not accept it due to personal problems. But driving she could never stay away from. "I worked as a private school bus driver and gathered experience behind the wheels," she says.

Then came the turning point.

On being informed about vacancy in government departments, Sandhyarani applied for a job. That is it. In June 2025, Sandhya Rani was appointed as the official driver for Odisha’s Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport and Housing and Urban Development, Usha Padhee.

Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver (ETV Bharat)

“To drive madam is an honour. I was always in awe of her persona and today when I drive her, I reach a new high,” says Sandhya Rani, unable to control her excitement.

You can now see Sandhya Rani, driving a government vehicle with ease and pride. “I could not have asked for more. Nothing could be more fulfilling than this. Driving will be my identity always," she says, expressing her gratitude to her husband who stood the biggest support for her.

“He would often ask me to ignore people who passed comments on my driving in the earlier days. Without his support, I would not have been able to come thus far," she acknowledges.

Appreciating her appointment, Padhee, took to X and stated, "Sandhya Rani’s bold journey behind the wheel shatters gender stereotypes and paves the way for countless women in Odisha to drive change."

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena congratulated Sandhya Rani, calling her appointment a “strong step towards women’s empowerment and inclusion in non-traditional professions.”

The state government plans to train 500 women drivers every year. With Sandhya Rani already becoming an inspiration, women who aim to get into driving and looking at opportunity to work in the government, have a template to follow. "Don’t let your dreams lie dormant. Decide and steer it your way,” she advises.

Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver (ETV Bharat)

In 2022, The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority appointed the first woman driver in a government agency in Tamil Nadu while the Kerala cabinet in 2019 inducted women as drivers in government services and public-sector units.

As per a survey conducted by the Odisha state Commerce and Transport department in 2020, the state recorded an increase of over 33 percent women driving vehicles on road, marking a big jump from six to seven percent in 2017. However, the state is behind other states that have a larger women force driving all kinds of vehicles.

The Transport department imparts free professional training to women at government driving training school (DTS) in Bhubaneswar, and Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Training Institute (DTI) in Chhatia. According to a report published in a national daily, the DTS Bhubaneswar had 25 women trainees during 2016-2017, and the number went up tp 90 in 2020. The enrolments for learning to drive heavy motor vehicles in DTI Chhatia has also been registering a rise.