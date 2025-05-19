By Debasmita Rout

Bhubaneswar: It began with a speck of sand. On a normal day years ago, NNila Madhav Saahoo held a few pinches of fine white sand and sprinkled it onto a greeting card, just as an experiment. The grains shimmered and created a wonderful image, that was a deviation from the usual greeting cards. This sparked an idea in Saahoo who kept questioning himself if sand can be wearable?

Today, Saahoo has found an answer to the question and transformed it into a rare craft. From his modest Nnila Madhav Design studio in CRP Square, Bhubaneswar, Saahoo has done what no one else had imagined - he has turned sand into delicate art work on sarees and dresses.

Sand-Painted Designs: How Odisha Artist NNila Madhav Saahoo Weaves Intricate Sandwork On Fabric (ETV Bharat)

For the uninitiated, these creations - sarees and dresses - may look like printed imitations or painted illusions. But a little closer look and a mild touch make one believe how sand transforms into beautiful patterns on clothes without the fear of being washed away. He has created handwoven fabrics adorned with intricate motifs made from sand, which are collected, processed, and preserved before being used.

"I will not be revealing the technique through which I paste the finest sand on clothes or sarees. It is my secret technique which I have developed over a period of 25 years. From a hobby, it has evolved into a signature art form. I have ensured that it has the perfect blend of Odisha’s rich textile tradition with a medium which is considered transient and unpredictable," says Saahoo.

But the journey to achieving this perfection in sand was not easy. Persistence, hard work, missed meals, and an obsession worked for Saahoo. Unable to continue formal education after Class 10 due to financial hardships, he found solace in the arts. His got into the State Institute of Handicrafts, where he continued canvas painting and later ventured into painting with sand on fabric.

His work now graces sarees and garments worn by connoisseurs across India and also has drawn appreciation from Bollywood celebrities. Odia film personalities like Anubhav Mohanty and Elina Samantray have already worn Saahoo's creations.

Saahoo develops his own hand-prepared sand collected in shades of white, golden, and red from different regions. These are then pasted on the sarees and dresses besides accessories, which are created painstakingly over days. "A single piece can take up to 15 days to finish. I have my own designs and then the customer can customise as per his or her desire," says Saahoo.

For Saahoo his creations are an emotion. "I connect with my work deeply and give people something that no one else has ever seen," he adds.

Saahoo, at one point in time, had to choose between a government job and his art. He chose the later. "It was possible to chase my dream because I had the support of my family. Otherwise writing the wearable stories in sand would not have been possible,” acknowledges the artist and designer.

Looking ahead, Saahoo dreams of putting this fine craftsmanship on the global map. “This is not only about designing, it is creating something with sand which is difficult a medium to work on. If you think that the cloth is permanent, I can assure you the sand work too is,” he says.