Sambalpur's Tribal Women Turn To Beekeeping For Self-Reliance

Sambalpur: The tribal women of Odisha's Sambhalpur, who used to sell forest produce for money, took to beekeeping with Sabuj Sanatanapali Farmers Producer Organisation's (FPO) handholding. About 30 such women of Musakani village, Kansar Panchayat, Jujumura Block have turned self-reliant with successful beekeeping.

Although abundant in natural beauty and wealth, Musakani has yet to see the light of development, and beekeeping has, to some extent, given a new identity to this nondescript village.

Women were distributed free boxes by Sabuj Sanatanapali FPO. (ETV Bharat)

A four-day training camp was organised in the village with assistance from the Floriculture Mission Project by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in which Ajit Kumar Ikashree, the director of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), trained tribal women on creating livelihood opportunities through beekeeping.

Through this program, 150 boxes for beekeeping were distributed to 30 women of Vishwa 1, Vishwa 2 and Rajni Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Musakani. These women have not only become financially prosperous but have also been able to uplift their social status through beekeeping.

A kg of honey sells for Rs 800. (ETV Bharat)

Rinathen Gudiya, among those who underwent training, said, "We used to collect forest produce and sell them for a living. We became associated with the Sabuj Sanatanpali FPO through a project of the Watershed Department. We were asked to do beekeeping. We received a week's training and were given boxes, bees, bees and other kits at the end. At first, we worked hard as it was difficult to manage bees, and many of us developed a fever after being stung by these insects. Now we are managing it well as our earnings have increased. A kg of honey sells for Rs 800."

Ashrita Dungdung said a meagre earning from farming on her small parcel of land turned her to beekeeping. "We didn't have to spend anything on beekeeping as, from training to kits, everything was free. This year, I have already sold four kg of honey and can manage household expenses with the earnings easily. The biggest thing is that our people have given us a lot of support and cooperation," she added.

The women members from self-help groups. (ETV Bharat)

As the area is surrounded by forests, the honey produced here is made entirely from wild flowers. Sabuj Sanatanpali FPO, which also assists the SHGs in selling honey, has signed an MOU with CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow. Manbodh Barik, managing director of Sabuj Sanatanpali FPO, said, "Women of this area were very interested in beekeeping. Three women from a self-help group told us that they want to take up beekeeping. After that, we approached CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow, which trained them for four days. We gave 150 bee boxes free of cost to 30 women from three self-help groups. We have collected 200 kg of honey from the SHGs and sold it through our FPO."

About 30 tribal women came forward for beekeeping. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Soumit Kumar Behera, chief scientist of CSIR, said, "We have trained 30 women in beekeeping for four days, as the region is suitable for it. We hope that through beekeeping, these tribal women can become financially self-reliant. Beekeeping will also increase the production of rice, vegetables, maize, etc., in this region."