Sambalpur's Best-Kept Secret Sarasatiya, A 'Touch-Me-Not' Sweet Made From Branches Of A Tree In Odisha

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: At Kunjalpada Chowk, a familiar aroma draws crowd to a small stall every day at 7 pm. The flavour is subtle yet unmistakable, something sweet, woody yet warm and crisp. A combination rare for dessert. But this little triangular, crunched, sweet, seemingly like a yellow ball pen scribbled random art, takes shape in a brass pan, crackling with oil. As the artist, read chef, dips his hands into a batter and moves it at random in the oil pan, and out come brown crisps, lifted out like coins from molten gold. These are Sarasatiyas, Sambalpur’s lesser-known treasure sweet. And its most important ingredient - a juice squeezed out of the branches of a tree!

Considered an integral part of Sambalpur cuisine, the sweet delicacy has never gone out of taste and reaches the nook and cranny of the state for its classic tang and flavour. Believe it or not, this delicacy, despite its popularity, has remained confined to only one family in Sambalpur which has been continuing the tradition since years, over generations. At present, run by Prabhulal Gupta, better known to all as Minchu Kaka, the fifth generation sweet maker, Sarasatiya tradition continues not for the price it fetches but because it is believed to be a part of legacy and pride of western Odisha.

Sambalpur's Best-Kept Secret: The Story of Sarasatiya, A Sweet Delight Dade Of Wood Product (ETV Bharat)

"We do not do this as a business, it is a pride for us to be the only family to make it. Sarasatiya is Sambalpur’s identity,” says Minchu Kaka. wiping his hands. He and his family has been preparing the sweet for over 160 years. "In the earlier times, this was more of a medicinal sweet and not a luxurious food. Because the main ingredient for Sarasatiya is fetched from the forest," he adds.

It is the slender branches of the Ganjar tree, found in the nearby Bara hill forests, that give Sarsatiya its unique texture and taste. The branches are fetched, chopped and cleaned and then soaked in water overnight. Then they are crushed so that their essence and pulp can be carefully extracted without compromising on its healing properties. This extract is then blended with rice flour, jaggery, and a tinge of sugar, to make a smooth batter. The hands are then dipped into the batter and flown into the hot oil, making them a kadhai full circle, which is then folded twice to bring about the triangular pieces.

The taste? Cannot be explained unless one takes a bite. Earthy jaggery merging with forest honey, wrapped in a crisp shell that breaks like caramel glass. And mind it, no artificial flavours, neither are there any preservatives. It is like the touch-me-not sweet, which breaks if one holds it a little hard.

“It is so delicate. It is like handle with care. In the first bite it breaks, and then melts in the mouth and the flavour of the forest bursts inside,” smiles a tourist from Bhubaneswar, buying two dozen to take back home. “You won’t find this anywhere else in India. But carrying it is difficult as it breaks while being packed,” he adds.

Inside the small kitchen in their house, Minchu Kaka’s entire family puts in the hard work to make the delectable sweet. His wife, Rekha Gupta, has also mastered the recipe by making it since more than two decades. His son, Rahul, his daughters-in-law, his nephew, most have been trained in the art of making Sarsatiya. “For us it is a ritual to make the sweet. We never thought it just as food. It is like the God's prasad and people often take it from us to offer to the gods and goddesses,” explains Rekha.

She fondly remembers how, soon after her marriage, her husband wanted her to learn the technique. “He said it is not about making money but we are keeping a centuries-old tradition alive and you must learn it so that the tradition continues. That stayed with me and I learnt the trick,” she informs.

Today, over 600 Sarasatiyas are sold on any given day, each priced at Rs 12. "We do not want to raise the price even when all the ingredients are becoming expensive and then there is the cost of firewood," says Minchu Kaka.

Minchu Kaka’s shop is frequented by the who's who - from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Yet, Kaka laments that despite its fame and medicinal heritage, Sarasatiya has not yet got a GI (Geographical Indication) tag, the legal recognition that could protect and promote the sweet nationwide.

“People talk about it all the time, we have got media coverage. Ministers also praise it. But nothing moves in the direction of getting the sweet its due. If we wanted to get rich, we could have opened franchises. But we wanted it to remain as a tradition integral to Sambalpur,” says Rahul Gupta, Minchu Kaka's son calmly. "This is a 160-year tradition and it cannot be taken for granted," he says with resoluteness.

Sambalpur District Magistrate, Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, acknowledges the value Sarasatiya holds. “I am aware how the sweet is one of the rarest. It’s more than food and therapeutic. For diabetics, the natural ingredients make it a preferred alternative," he says assuring that . the district administration is in talks with stake holders to promote Sarasatiya and explore ways so that it can get recognition. “We are also working on training others, so that the tradition can be passed on without diluting its authenticity,” he concludes.