Sambalpur Women Paint Their Village In Hues Of Yellow, Reap Profits And Praise

Sambalpur: For generations, the women of Hutma village were relegated to household chores, their lives revolving around kitchens, children, and the occasional small vegetable patch. The men dominated agricultural work, cultivating paddy and peas, while the women were mere spectators in the family’s economic endeavors. However, in 2017, a small spark of inspiration ignited a movement of change.

The women of Maa Lakshmi Self-Help Group, inspired by a local marigold farmer, decided to chart a new path. “We saw him growing flowers and thought, ‘Why can’t we do this too?’” recalls Sandhyarani Bagh, a key member of the group. With this determination, they identified an acre of land by the river and decided to turn it into a blooming garden.

Marigold Farmers of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

It wasn’t easy. The women lacked resources, knowledge, and most importantly, familial support. “Initially, our families doubted us,” says Deepa Bagh. “We weren’t even allowed to work on the paddy fields, so convincing them to give us land for flowers was a challenge.” Yet, persistence won.

With help from CRP Manjulata Bhayensa of the Tabla Panchayat, the group secured a loan of Rs 1 lakh from the Self-Help Group Federation and an additional Rs 2 lakh from a bank. They used these funds to procure marigold seedlings from Kolkata and invest in fencing, fertilizers, and irrigation. The women spent long hours planting, watering, and tending to the flowers.

Marigold Farmers of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Sandhyarani recalls the struggles vividly. “The seedlings often got infected with worms. We consulted local farmers, learned about pesticides, and slowly began to see the results. When the first flowers bloomed, it felt like we had achieved something extraordinary.”

In just two and a half months, the marigolds were ready for harvest. The women sold their produce at the Sambalpur market, earning R40,000 monthly. Beyond the financial gains, the transformation in their personal lives was profound.

Respect Earned, Lives Transformed

Today, these women are no longer just homemakers. They are entrepreneurs, earning members, and role models. “Our families now look up to us,” says Deepa. “We can afford better education for our children, take care of our health, and even indulge in small luxuries like good sarees.”

Marigold Farmers of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

The women also supply flowers to the Samaleswari temple, earning weekly profits of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. “Earlier, we were dependent on our husbands for every small expense. Now, we contribute equally to the household. That respect was long overdue,” adds Deepa with pride.

Support and Opportunities

The success of Maa Lakshmi Self-Help Group has drawn attention from local authorities. The district’s horticulture department, acknowledging the untapped potential of marigold farming, has announced subsidies and incentives for women self-help groups.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Himanshu Shekhar Sahu highlighted the demand for marigold flowers in Sambalpur. “The district requires 8,000 tons of marigold annually, but only 2,700 tons are produced locally. Supporting groups like Maa Lakshmi can bridge this gap while empowering women.”

Marigold flower (ETV Bharat)

In addition to financial aid, the horticulture department is offering technical training and market linkages to ensure sustainable growth.

"For WSHGs the government is paying Rs 4,000 per hectare while any single member who does marigold farming alone gets 45 percent of Rs 40,000 which is around Rs 18,000. Similarly for small and marginal farmers of WSHGs, we pay Rs 12,000 under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per hectare respectively," he informed talking about various schemes for women SHGs.

The officer goes on to explain that the Samaleswari temple and Huma temples are the biggest market for marigolds. "The production is currently being taken up in 330 hectare. Even then we are short of reaching 6000 more tons which we are importing. So we want to encourage farmers through MIDH schemes and SHGs are are our priority - be it as a group or single members," Sahu added.

Love's Labour : Marigold Farmers of Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

A Blooming Future

Encouraged by their success, the women now plan to expand their venture. They aim to double their cultivation area and explore direct sales to larger markets.

“This is just the beginning,” says Sandhyarani. “We’ve proven to ourselves and our community that women can achieve anything. We are not just growing flowers; we are growing confidence, respect, and a brighter future.”

As the marigold fields of Hutma village bloom, they symbolize not just financial success but the blossoming dreams of women who refused to stay confined.