Sainik Girgaon: The Village Where Every Home Has A Soldier

Kolhapur: Amid the India-Pakistan tension following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which has claimed the lives of 22 people, India has initiated Operation Sindoor, which destroyed at least nine villages in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there exists a village in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district known as Sainik Girgaon, and it stands out for its unique and proud military tradition. Every household here has at least one person who has served or is currently serving in the Indian Armed Forces.

The village, located in Karveer tehsil, 10 kilometres from Kolhapur city, Girgaon, has almost 400 families. The village has a long-standing legacy of military service that dates back over 150 years, earning it the title of 'Sainik Girgaon'.

The military tradition of Girgaon traces its roots to the freedom struggle of 1857. Under the leadership of Chimasaheb Maharaj, Kolhapur witnessed an uprising against British colonial rule starting on December 15, 1857. During this time, Chimasaheb Maharaj was imprisoned by the British at Bhavani Mandap.

In response, a group of 500 men from Girgaon, led by Firangoji Shinde, fought to free their leader. Though Firangoji Shinde was martyred in the battle, his valiant effort earned the village the historical nickname 'Rebel Girgaon'. A memorial now stands in his honour, reminding future generations of the sacrifices made by their ancestors.