Jaipur: A group of Russian tourists on a trip to the Pink City performed a Havan and Jalabhishek at the ancient Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple in the historic Jalmahal area, praying for world peace amid tensions escalating between Russia and Ukraine.

After the group evinced interest to perform the ritual, arrangements were made to fulfil their wish. Sanjay Kaushik, an expert in the field of hospitality ad tourism industry said they also offered sacrifice as a part of the rituals.

Russian Tourists In Rajasthan Participate In Havan & Jalabhishek Wishing For World Peace, Well Being (ETV Bharat)

"They wanted to do this to invoke world peace and also for the well-being of their families. So they sat through the Jalabhishek on the Shivling and also participated in the Havan," he said.

During the rituals, the tourists were explained the meaning and importance of the mantras and shlokas. "The puja was conducted by Pandit Yugraj Sharma and five other learned pandits. With every chant, the meaning, sentiment and spiritual significance was explained to the tourists, so that they can connect deeply with the religious concepts," said Kaushik who also said that the eyes of the tourists became moist as they got engrossed in the process.

"All of them became emotional after listening to the divine chanting and that shows how India's culture, tradition, spirituality are being accepted worldwide," he further stated.

A city that was always known for its majestic forts, magnificent palaces and royal hospitality, has gained another identity as a tourist destination. "Now people are considering this as a centre of Indian spiritual consciousness," he asserted.

The tourists love the architecture, food and cultural heritage of Rajasthan, but this particular group of Russians wanted to go deep into the spiritual aspects and that was evident in the way they organised the Havan and Jalabhishek, he further said.