Rs 3 Crore In Bids, Rs 1 Crore Annual Semen Turnover: 'Singham' Buffalo Steals The Show At Rajasthan Cattle Fair
Son of Bhim worth Rs 24 crore, 'Singham' has fetched Rs 3 crore in bids at the fair for its shiny appearance and superior breed.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
Sikar: Father's worth Rs 24 Crore. Own worth Rs 3 Crore in assets and another Rs 1 Crore worth in annual semen turnover! We are not talking about any business tycoon, but the highly sought after 'Singham' buffalo, the centre of attraction at the livestock fair in Rajasthan's Sikar.
This year's state level livestock fair at Beri village of the district is special. Amid herds of camels, horses, cows and buffaloes of different breeds, 'Singham' is stealing the limelight for its shiny appearance and high-quality breed, which make it all the more special.
The buffalo of Murrah breed is owned by Dr Mukesh Dudhwal, a veterinarian by profession. Talking about the special features of 'Singham', Dr. Mukesh said that the buffalo, barely 34 months old, has fetched bids of about Rs 3 crore quoted by livestock traders at the fair. But Dr Mukesh said he does not intend to sell the top quality asset. The imposing buffalo needs five people at a time to handle it. Its well-shaped body and imposing face are its specialties.
Rs 1 Crore Semen Turnover
Dr. Dudhwal said that Singham's special breed makes its semen highly sought after and in demand across the country. The cost of one drop of Singham's semen is Rs 2400 with diluted doses of 700 to 900 doses prepared from 10 to 14 ml of semen from a single extraction, Dudhwal said. He said that he sells semen worth more than one crore rupees from Singham.
Quality In Genes
The Murrah buffalo's owner, Dr Dudhwal informed that Singham is the son of Bhim worth Rs 24 crore. Its mother is also well-built and strong and gives 24 liters of milk at a time, which is a specialty of Murrah breed.
A Special Diet For A Special Buffalo
Singham is no ordinary buffalo, which rely on grass and ordinary livestock feed. Dr Dudhwal said that the buffalo is given a specific diet including special guar and binola feed to maintain its shape. The price of Murrah breed buffaloes depends on the quality, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 20 crore for an individual animal.
The Sikar Livestock Fair
The livestock fair at Beri village of Sikar began on 8 September and will conclude on 13 September. Cattle breeders and traders from all over the state have gathered at the meet to sell and buy special livestock. People from Jaipur, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar and Jhunjhunu bought and sold animals, but the popularity of Singham has overshadowed the other animals. Crowds of people are flocking the fair to have a glimpse of the beast.
Read More: