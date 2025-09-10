ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rs 3 Crore In Bids, Rs 1 Crore Annual Semen Turnover: 'Singham' Buffalo Steals The Show At Rajasthan Cattle Fair

Sikar: Father's worth Rs 24 Crore. Own worth Rs 3 Crore in assets and another Rs 1 Crore worth in annual semen turnover! We are not talking about any business tycoon, but the highly sought after 'Singham' buffalo, the centre of attraction at the livestock fair in Rajasthan's Sikar.

This year's state level livestock fair at Beri village of the district is special. Amid herds of camels, horses, cows and buffaloes of different breeds, 'Singham' is stealing the limelight for its shiny appearance and high-quality breed, which make it all the more special.

The buffalo of Murrah breed is owned by Dr Mukesh Dudhwal, a veterinarian by profession. Talking about the special features of 'Singham', Dr. Mukesh said that the buffalo, barely 34 months old, has fetched bids of about Rs 3 crore quoted by livestock traders at the fair. But Dr Mukesh said he does not intend to sell the top quality asset. The imposing buffalo needs five people at a time to handle it. Its well-shaped body and imposing face are its specialties.

Rs 1 Crore Semen Turnover

Dr. Dudhwal said that Singham's special breed makes its semen highly sought after and in demand across the country. The cost of one drop of Singham's semen is Rs 2400 with diluted doses of 700 to 900 doses prepared from 10 to 14 ml of semen from a single extraction, Dudhwal said. He said that he sells semen worth more than one crore rupees from Singham.