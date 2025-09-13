ETV Bharat / offbeat

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

By Sartaj Ahmad

Gaya: Hundreds of photographs of men, women and children dangling from the trunks and branches of two enormous trees – a banyan (Ficus benghalensis) and another a peepal (Ficus religiosa) and many strewn around their bases – is a sight unlike any other anywhere else.

The people in the pictures are nicely dressed, smiling, brimming with happiness, posing for the camera with twinkles in their eyes in the moment that is long gone now, yet etched forever in the memories of their family members.

The images are big and small, framed and laminated, and have arrived from different parts of the country and the world. But there is one thing common to them – they all died a sudden, unnatural death – be it in mishaps, suicides, crimes, or due to any other reason.

Photographs of the deceased people are hung on a tree atop Pretshila hill in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Located at the Pretshila Hill on the outskirts of Bihar's Gaya, the city of salvation, around 100km south from Patna, the two trees serve as memorials of hope that the tragically departed souls would be released from the pret yoni (subtle or ghostly bodies believed to be acquired by those who undergo sudden and tragic death), and find everlasting peace.

Devotees queue up at the Pretshila hill in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The sheer volume of photographs of the young, who did not get a chance to grow old, also serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need to protect it with care, because once gone it never returns.

Though the photographs arrive round-the-year, their number swells during the Pitri Paksha or the 15-day period before the Durga Puja (Navratra) during which people perform rituals at the Vishnupad Temple (which is said to have the footprints of Lord Vishnu) and its surrounding areas for their deceased parents, kin and ancestors.

“Several hundred pictures of those who died untimely are brought here daily and hung from the two trees. Their parents, children, or relatives pray for their peace and liberation. This is an old tradition, and has been continuing from before my birth,” Santosh Giri, a priest, holding a wad of currency notes given by pilgrims, told ETV Bharat.

Photographs of the deceased people are hung on a tree atop Pretshila hill in Gaya, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The peepal tree is near the Brahma Kund or tank at the foothills, while the banyan tree could be reached after climbing 20 steps on the hill.

Another priest, Shiva Panda pointed out that over 15,000 such pictures have been hung from the trees since the Pitri Paksha started on September 8, and the number is spiralling up with every passing day.

“Around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh photographs are brought and hung on these trees (every year), though a majority of them arrive during the Pitri Paksha. The people who bring them pray and then climb the hill to sprinkle sattu (roasted gram flour) on Pretshila (a round stone said to be a refuge of subtle bodies or ghosts),” Shiva said.