Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed
Two massive trees in Bihar's Gaya hold the photographs of those who undergo sudden and tragic untimely death as part of a unique faith.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
By Sartaj Ahmad
Gaya: Hundreds of photographs of men, women and children dangling from the trunks and branches of two enormous trees – a banyan (Ficus benghalensis) and another a peepal (Ficus religiosa) and many strewn around their bases – is a sight unlike any other anywhere else.
The people in the pictures are nicely dressed, smiling, brimming with happiness, posing for the camera with twinkles in their eyes in the moment that is long gone now, yet etched forever in the memories of their family members.
The images are big and small, framed and laminated, and have arrived from different parts of the country and the world. But there is one thing common to them – they all died a sudden, unnatural death – be it in mishaps, suicides, crimes, or due to any other reason.
Located at the Pretshila Hill on the outskirts of Bihar's Gaya, the city of salvation, around 100km south from Patna, the two trees serve as memorials of hope that the tragically departed souls would be released from the pret yoni (subtle or ghostly bodies believed to be acquired by those who undergo sudden and tragic death), and find everlasting peace.
The sheer volume of photographs of the young, who did not get a chance to grow old, also serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need to protect it with care, because once gone it never returns.
Though the photographs arrive round-the-year, their number swells during the Pitri Paksha or the 15-day period before the Durga Puja (Navratra) during which people perform rituals at the Vishnupad Temple (which is said to have the footprints of Lord Vishnu) and its surrounding areas for their deceased parents, kin and ancestors.
“Several hundred pictures of those who died untimely are brought here daily and hung from the two trees. Their parents, children, or relatives pray for their peace and liberation. This is an old tradition, and has been continuing from before my birth,” Santosh Giri, a priest, holding a wad of currency notes given by pilgrims, told ETV Bharat.
The peepal tree is near the Brahma Kund or tank at the foothills, while the banyan tree could be reached after climbing 20 steps on the hill.
Another priest, Shiva Panda pointed out that over 15,000 such pictures have been hung from the trees since the Pitri Paksha started on September 8, and the number is spiralling up with every passing day.
“Around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh photographs are brought and hung on these trees (every year), though a majority of them arrive during the Pitri Paksha. The people who bring them pray and then climb the hill to sprinkle sattu (roasted gram flour) on Pretshila (a round stone said to be a refuge of subtle bodies or ghosts),” Shiva said.
The pandas or priests either leave the pictures hanging or and keep them safely for want of space. They perform regular prayers for months, before immersing them in the Ganga River at the time of the ‘Ganga Dussehra’ festival in April every year, signifying that they have received God’s blessing and have been liberated from their forms.
As per the priests, the tradition could be traced back to the hoary past much before the advent of photography. People back then would bring paintings, or small statues, dolls, clothes or some object liked by the deceased – and tie them to the two trees.
For many, the pilgrimage to Gaya is driven by pain and anguish that could subside with time but never be completely healed. They come wishing well for their loved ones in their afterlives, but even that is accompanied with moist eyes.
“People cry when they put up pictures of their children, parents, or close relatives, on the two trees. Their hands shake and speech falters as tears keep flowing. It is always an emotional scene, which cannot be explained in words,” Shiva said.
According to Shiva, a majority of the photos on the two trees are of young people who died in road accidents – and serve as a stark reminder of the need to drive carefully. The government should also ensure road safety.
“It is a heartbreaking sight to see fathers performing the rites for their children. A son feels a sense of fulfillment when he performs the last rites for his parents, knowing he is helping them attain salvation. But for a father to perform the rites for his own son? The pain is unbearable,” the priest added.
As the crowd of pilgrims mill around at the space paved with stone slabs, praying and searching for a space to put up the photographs of their deceased relatives.
Fifty-five-year-old Sunil Srivastava has come with his family from Lucknow, carrying a snap of his parents. His father Ganesh Srivastava had died in a road accident around 10 years ago, while mother died suddenly of illness.
“We had heard that placing a photo, of those who die untimely, on these trees liberates their soul. I brought a framed picture of my parents and hung it after performing the necessary rituals. I have prayed for peace to their souls,” Sunil told ETV Bharat.
Another pilgrim Siddharth Kumar was trying to hang a photo of his brother-in-law, who died of illness recently. Every visitor has his own story that has driven him to the place.
Vijay Kumar Pathak, 60, has also come to Pretshila Hill with the wish for father’s salvation.
“My father died in a road accident at a very young age. The tradition says that such early and tragic deaths lead to souls roaming in dissatisfaction over not having fulfilled the natural course of life. I have come here, hung his photo and prayed for his salvation,” Pathak added.
The 300-metre-high Pretshila Hill, with a dense cover of trees, is a sacred site known for an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Yama. The shrine’s present structure was built by Maratha ruler Ahilya Bai Holkar in 1787. A person has to climb 676 stone steps to reach the summit.
While a majority of the people perform ‘Pind Daan’ rituals at the Vishnupad Temple and its surroundings. The relatives of those who died untimely, unnaturally, visit Pretshila to perform the special prayers.
Pind Daan is a sacred Hindu ritual where ‘pinds’ or balls made of rice and other materials are offered as food to the deceased ancestors, along with prayers for their ‘moksha’ – salvation or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.
As the sun sets, the Pretshila Hill becomes deserted because nobody is allowed to stay there during the night to adhere to the traditions.
Read More: