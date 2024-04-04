Meet Ronaq Jahan, a Budding Female Cricketer From Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir: In the picturesque valley of Kashmir, where women are showcasing their prowess in fields ranging from arts, literature, healthcare, and education, they are also excelling in the realm of cricket.

Ronaq Jahan, a rising cricketer from the region is one such budding cricketer who is making a mark in the field. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Ronaq said she had a knack for playing cricket since childhood.

Ronaq said initially, she played cricket with boys in local fields or alleys, as there were no opportunities for girls to play, let alone the existence of any women's cricket team.

Ronaq said that she learned about trials for state and national teams through a friend and decided to give it a shot. Fortunately for her, she qualified for the Under-19 trials and eventually got the chance to play her first national match. This experience exposed her to valuable lessons and insights, transitioning her from street cricket to professional cricket.

Reflecting on her journey, Ronaq emphasized the disparities in infrastructure, grounds, and facilities compared to other states, indicating that Kashmir still has a long way to go. Despite facing challenges, Ronaq remains determined to succeed and is currently undergoing trials for the Under-23 category, aspiring to make her mark.

Recalling her early days, Ronaq reminisced about playing cricket with boys and gradually honing her bowling skills through consistent practice. Initially focusing solely on bowling, she has now developed her batting prowess, aspiring to be an all-rounder and carve her identity in cricket.

Addressing the issue of limited facilities for women cricketers in her hometown of Srinagar, Ronaq highlighted the need to travel nearly 50 kilometres for practice sessions. Despite the lack of resources, she remains steadfast in pursuing her dreams, not only for herself but also to bring pride to her parents and the nation.

Ronaq acknowledged the criticisms she faces but finds solace in the unwavering support of her family, especially her father, who stands by her at every step. Grateful for their support, she considers herself fortunate and remains determined to turn her dreams into reality, shining a light on women's cricket in Kashmir.