Rohtak Teen Builds Rolls-Royce Replica From Scrap To Gift Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar

"When I drive it through the village, everyone stops and stares. Many people come from nearby towns just to see it. They are amazed that I made it myself from scratch," Pankaj said.

"When I saw a YouTube video on how people create cars from scrap, I thought, why can't I do the same for Akshay sir?" he added. Pankaj's car, made from scrap, looks remarkably similar to an actual Rolls-Royce. Villagers who have seen the vehicle say that if it were parked alongside a real Rolls-Royce, most people would struggle to identify the real one. They say that the car is fitted with luxurious amenities, including air conditioning, and has the regal design elements that Rolls-Royce is famous for.

Inspired by both the film and his idol, Pankaj decided he would do something extraordinary to catch Akshay's attention. He then began working on his dream to build a Rolls-Royce-like car and present it to the superstar. Showing his creation, Pankaj said, "I wanted to give him something special, something that showed my dedication."

Son of daily-wage labourer parents in Maham Khedi village here, Pankaj has been a die-hard admirer of Akshay Kumar since childhood. His passion for acting intensified after watching 'Pad Man' (2018), a film where Akshay Kumar played an innovator who transforms lives with his creativity.

Rohtak: Pankaj Nagar, an 18-year-old boy from a small village in Haryana's Rohtak, has created a Rolls-Royce-like car from scrap materials, spending over Rs four lakh and four months of tireless effort. He plans to gift the car to his favourite Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar.

Pankaj said that building this dream car was not easy, especially for a family surviving on daily wages. He said that he first purchased an old, junk car for Rs 40,000 and then began replacing its body parts one by one. Some parts were sourced from Delhi markets, while others he crafted himself at home. His uncle, a mechanic in Rohtak, helped him learn denting, painting, and technical skills.

In total, the project cost nearly Rs four lakh, a huge amount for his family. His father, Karmaveer, said, "We struggled a lot to arrange the money. He kept insisting he wanted to meet Akshay Kumar by building this car. At first, we refused because we simply did not have the money."

"His determination was unshakable. Finally, we borrowed from relatives and neighbours, even cutting back on food and daily expenses, to support his dream," Karmaveer added.

The sacrifices were worth it. Today, Pankaj is known as 'Jugaadu Engineer', someone who created wonders with limited resources. His father said that, though only educated up to 10th grade, Pankaj has always shown an inclination towards machines. From a young age, he would repair broken toy cars and assemble small motors. "Books never interested him much, but mechanics did," Karmaveer added.

"I never wanted to be in studies. I always wanted to work with machines. Now my family also believes I will become a good mechanic one day," Pankaj said.

While the car has earned Pankaj fame in his district, his ultimate goal, gifting the car to Akshay Kumar in Mumbai, remains unfulfilled. For that, he needs another Rs 60,000 just to transport the car from Rohtak to Mumbai.

Karmaveer said, "At the moment, we do not have that money. We are again trying to arrange funds so he can take the car to Mumbai. It would be the happiest moment of his life if Akshay Kumara accepts it."

Locals said that Pankaj's skills deserve recognition and support. Many believe that if Akshay Kumar learns of his fan's unique gift, he will surely meet the young creator.

"I do not know if Akshay sir will ever sit in it. But if he does, it will be the biggest reward of my life," Pankaj added.