For Rock Arts' Sake: Breathing Life Into Ladakh’s Stones-Turned-Canvas That Depict History Creatively

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Lying across Ladakh’s scenic backdrop and terrains, ancient petroglyphs have seen the past and present unfold. Etched artistically into rock surfaces thousands of years ago, these pictures of hunters, animals, and abstract symbols speak of early human life, their stories in the region. But these creative marvels are at risk, threatened by rampant construction works, quarrying, and vandalism. As conservationists work on restoration, they fear, without immediate action, these treasures of the past may soon fade away.

Viraf Mehta, an anthropologist dedicated to documenting rock art for years now, says he the study of the rock masterpieces have begun since the late 19th century. “At the beginning of the 20th century, or the end of the 19th, it was the Moravian missionaries in Ladakh, particularly A.H. Francke, who searched for rock art around the Sham area. He was the first scholar to publish findings with drawings and explanations,” he explains.

Reasoning the documentation, he says currently, the rate of destruction of rock art is so unprecedented that sometimes we just have to be satisfied that at least we have the coordinates, the pictures and we can tell you they existed here. They have broken but at least there is proof that they existed. "There's quite a lot happening in conservation today. As of now, 800 sites have been documented and nobody would have thought this was possible,” he said.

Mehta has often been questioned about the significance of the rock arts. The conservationist believes that the biggest gift somebody can give the other in present day is time, which is transient and does not stop. "Rock arts probably records that time and gives us back the 4000-5000 more years of history we did not know.”

Citing an example he says, “The first animal that we know to have been domesticated is the dog, like anywhere in the world. How do we know? Because it accompanies the archer or the hunter. This came to us from the depiction in rock arts,” Viraf says.

For Tashi Dawa, a zoology professor-turned-rock art enthusiast, his interest in the ancient arts began 25 years ago after reading about Ladakh’s petroglyphs. His first encounter with rock art was in Nubra, and it sparked a lifelong mission in him to spread awareness. “Twenty-two years ago, I had made the locals at the Domkhar rock art site understand the importance on why to protect it. Now, it has become a top tourist destination,” he recalls.

Talking about the threats that rock art has faced, Dawa highlights a few points. “Since rock art is mostly found on ancient routes which have now become modern roads, road construction works are a major threat. Second, with increase in demand for rocks to be used for construction, destruction has become rampant. Because, there may be a high probability that the rocks being destroyed have art on them. Though environmental degradation is one more reason of worry it is not as bad as vandalism,” explains Dawa, expressing concern for the loss of precious arts.

He shares that sites in Chilling where the geometric figures were so perfect and seemed drawn by a computer have been destroyed during road constructions. Those are lost forever, the professor rues.

However, amidst challenges Mehta feels not everything has been lost. "Over the last 20 years, I've seen a wave of awareness among people about rock art Today, every other person knows a complicated word like petroglyphs. But since it is not protected by law, it is not considered a monument. We need to legally protect these arts,” Dawa hopes.

Reminiscing an incident, Mehta says, “About 10-15 years ago at the Murgi rock art site in Nubra I used to plead with the villagers to come and see the rock art, but they were too busy to pay heed. Now, you can't even go to that rock art site and take pictures without their permission. Dare you damage it, you will not be let go. That's the awareness, and it is only successful because the locals preserve their own. No amount of fencing, or Tourism Department can do this. It’s the young people who have taken charge and are proud of.”

Now when Mehta gets messages from the younger generation about sighting rock arts, Mehta is assured that the precious art form will exist till posterity.