Rhythm Princess: Odisha’s First All-Girl Band Strikes The Right Note, Makes People Sway In Berhamapur

When the band debuted during the ‘Kumar Purnima Jahanlo’ cultural programme in the Silk City, it was music to the ears and magic to the eyes and heart. The moment the girls went to the stage and the lights dimmed, the audience saw something they had never seen before: five girls, each holding their guitar, keyboard, a saxophone, and an octapad, ready to take command of the stage.

They call themselves Rhythm Princess, the group that comprises Priyanshi Mohapatra, Soumya Sheetal, K. Ira Kishori, Ananya Padhi, and Smriti Sancharika Pathi - and most likely, it is Odisha’s first all-girl music band. The members are aged between 16 and 18 years, but the thing that binds them is their love for music.

Berhampur: For generations, music bands in Odisha have been the domain of men - women only getting to lend the vocals - their beats echoing through weddings, festivals, and fairs. But one fine evening in Berhampur changed the narrative when five teenage girls stepped on to the stage, lifted their instruments, and changed the rhythm forever.

The song was ‘Jajabaara’, the timeless song rendered by the legendary musician Akshay Mohanty. And guess who lent the vocals ? Chitrabhanu Mohanty, son of Akshaya Mohanty. As his voice rose through the hall, the girls oozed with confidence and accompanied every note with right chord and grace. While Soumya’s octapad beats were steady, Ira’s saxophone infused soul into the melody, Ananya’s guitar wove warmth, and Priyanshi and Smriti synchronised on their keyboards.

As the last note faded, the hall erupted in joy as if celebrating a moment of change.

Rhythm Princess: Odisha’s First All-Girl Band Strikes The Right Note, Makes People Sway In Berhamapur (ETV Bharat)

“It felt amazing to perform as the first girls’ band of Odisha. We have all played solo earlier, but we played together for the first time on the stage. The satisfaction is very different. We are looking forward to performing more stage shows and inspiring other girls to create their own music,” said Soumya.

For Ira Kishori, the experience cannot be described in words. “I am the first female saxophonist of Odisha. So it is a matter of pride for me to be a part of the all girls band. Music has no gender and we have together proved that only rhythm and melody matter,” she stated.

Bringing together all the five girls Guru Madhav Patra could not have been more happier. The mentor, he recognised their potential and decided to get them together. “They were each very good on their own and learning individually. But it struck me that the only bond between them was the passion for music. So why not get them into a group. That is how Rhythm Princess was born,” recalls Patra.

Cultural researcher and event organiser Hrishikesh Panigrahi, who presented the band to the audience said music has just begun. “We wanted to introduce this talented group to Odisha at the right time and stage. They are all fresh, fearless, and full of promise,” he stated.

Priyansi's father Pradeep Mohapatra was filled with pride after the performance. "This is the first time a girls' band has been formed in Odisha. The girls are showing off their musical skills and imagine beginning with Akshaya Mohanty's songs!" he said elatedly.

Now, the five girls, all school-going, dream of making it big and taking their music beyond the city stages. “We want to learn new genres, compose original songs, and represent Odisha on bigger platforms,” the girls say in unison.

