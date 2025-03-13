Rewa Royal Family's 300-Year-Old Holi Tradition: Lord Jagannath Prayers, Gun Salutes, Mridang Beats, And More

Rewa: The Rewa royal family had a unique and historically rich tradition of celebrating the Holi festival, which spans over 300 years. Unlike the typical one-day event celebrated across the country, the Holi celebrations in Rewa last for five to seven days, showcasing a blend of music, prayers, and vibrant festivities.

From gun salutes to the distribution of Aatika Prasad (Kadhi rice) offered to Lord Jagannath, these centuries-old practices continue to be cherished by the royal family and the people of Rewa, making it a truly exceptional celebration.

Similar to the 'Phaag Mahotsav' in Braj, the Holi festival of the Rewa royal family used to last for five to seven days. The royal family, particularly fond of Lord Krishna, celebrated the festival of colours with immense fervour.

Alka Tiwari, a historian, said that over 300 years ago, Maharaja Bhav Singh Ju Dev, after visiting Jagannath Puri, constructed three grand temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath in different parts of Rewa, one in the fort premises, one in Bichhiya, and another in Mukandpur. The temple became the center of the royal Holi celebrations, marking the beginning of a new tradition.

According to Alka Tiwari, on the day of Holi, a special prayer was held at the Jagannath temple located within the fort. After the prayers, soldiers used cannons to give a salute to Lord Jagannath. Later, cannons were replaced by royal guns to give gun salute. The rituals also included offering Aatika Prasad (a mixture of Kadhi and rice) to the deity, which was then distributed among the royal family. This tradition of offering Aatika Prasad and then distributing it continues even today.

As generations passed, Holi became an even more important festival for the royal family. Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Ju Dev, the grandson of Maharaja Bhav Singh Ju Dev, is especially remembered for his contribution to the celebration. Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Ju Dev, an expert Mridang player, would play the instrument himself during the festivities.

Alka Tiwari said that it was under Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Ju Dev's rule that the Holi celebrations reached new heights of grandeur, with special dishes being prepared. Colours from the Palash flowers adorned the ground during the celebration. Faag troupes from several nearby villages would also gather at the royal cout to take part in the celebrations.

Alka Tiwari further said that Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Ju Dev not only played the Mridang but also led the singing of melodies in the traditional Bagheli style.

Noting the similarities between the Holi celebrations in Rewa and in Braj, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Alka Tiwari said that Rewa would be immersed in colours long before the actual day of Holi. On the day of Phaag Mahotsav or Holi, after the gun salute and prayers at Lord Jagannath's temple, the royal family would also distribute the Aatika Prasad.