By Umakanta Baruah

Moran: The legacy of the 600-year-old Ahom dynasty remains an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity, and, tourists - both domestic and international - have shown keen interest in rediscovering it from the remnants. While the government has been making efforts to preserve prominent historical sites, several lesser-known artifacts and cultural insignias are fading into oblivion due to neglect and lack of proper conservation.

The Moran Tai Research and Study Institute in Assam’s Charaideo district has taken a crucial step in this direction. It is working towards safeguarding ancient manuscripts, bamboo writings, and textiles made of Muga silk, all believed to be centuries-old. These treasures are remnants of the era which throw light on the socio-cultural, literary, and administrative practices of the Ahom period.

Reviving Ahom Legacy: Assam Institute Preserves 400-Year-Old Manuscripts And Muga Silk (ETV Bharat)

The initiative will not only conserve Assam’s unique historical resources but also pass this legacy on to future generations.

The institute has begun the process to document the history of royal governance, customs and traditions of various social systems, poetic literature, elephant training, astrology, Vedas, Upanishads, rules and regulations, and other texts. A special process is being implemented to preserve these books written in Tai and Assamese languages in digital media across various regions of the state.

The Tai Studies and Research Institute, established in 2001, has been collecting ancient manuscripts, printing them digitally, and preserving the same through lamination. There are books found in the homes of various people across the state, some of who worship these books as very old treasures. The institute is finding such books and ensuring that their lifespan is extended.

The institute is also taking steps to digitally preserve various manuscripts written in Tai language, hand-made paper, bamboo sticks, and Muga cloth from different regions of Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charai Deu, Jorhat, Tinichukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur districts.

"The Moran Tai Study and Research Institute has been preserving ancient texts for many years, paving the way for the new generation to study these. About 300 to 400-year-old manuscripts, Muga silk, and texts written on bamboo, have been preserved by now," says institute's official Dulen Phukan.

He also said many ancient texts have been preserved in the institution itself. "We are trying to preserve the old books through a special process by visiting the homes of the people. A team from the institution goes to the place to carry out all the preservation work of the book after gathering information about which ancient texts are in which person's house."

Explaining the digitisation process he says, the book is cleaned carefully. Then photos of the pages are taken with the owner's permission. Additionally, complete information about the book is collected. He also mentioned that some old books are cleaned and packed in an acid-free box with red cloth and given to the book owner, while bringing the photos of the book to the institution for editing and lamination. One copy is given to the book owner and another copy is preserved by the institution.

The process started this year, informed Phukan.

The institute has also received books written in the Tai language and some in old Assamese language from different regions during the Ahom royal rule. These include books on various customs and traditions of the Tai Ahoms, different types of astrology, folk literature, traditional worship rituals, medicinal properties, theories of story creation, historical books, as well as a dictionary of the Tai language, which have been retrieved and preserved.

Besides, manuscripts, bamboo strips, Muga cloth, and handmade paper have also been found. "During the efforts made to preserve old texts digitally, we have got books written on manuscripts, although we have also been able to acquire books written on muga fabric, bamboo sticks, and handmade paper," he says.

Professor Dr. Girin Phukan, former head of the Political Science Department at Dibrugarh University, who is currently serving as the director of the institute says, "The purpose of the institution is to preserve old manuscripts and uncover the treasure of knowledge. We have been documenting ancient manuscripts and arranging for their systematic preservation."

Acknowledging the help of the National Manuscript Mission Dr Phukan says, "They helped us financially. Through this, we have been able to prepare a documented manuscript of 20,000 ancient rare texts. A detailed description of each book has been prepared and preserved, mentioning where the book is located, its condition, who wrote it, and what content it contains,” he added.

The staff and scholars of the institution are being trained in other states for book preservation. "We have trained students in Odisha, Lucknow, etc., to scientifically preserve books. Those who receive training, go door-to-door to collect bools. We have plans to translate books written in the Tai language into Assamese so that the new generation can benefit from it," he concludes.