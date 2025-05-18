Cuttack: Retired Professor's Home Museum Showcases Odisha's Traditional Folk Heritage

Cuttack: A unique museum in Cuttack, the brainchild of Retired Odia professor Dr. Ajay Mishra, showcases 172 diverse traditional folk instruments and tools. Housed within his residence in the Madhupatna area, the museum features items ranging from agricultural implements and household objects to toys, religious artefacts, cultural symbols, occupational tools, fishing gear, spinning devices, and folk musical instruments.
"This museum is a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of our ancestors and a vital link for future generations to understand and appreciate their cultural inheritance," says Dr. Ajay Mishra.
Dr. Mishra established this remarkable collection in 2020, a year after his retirement. Notably, every artefact in the museum is handcrafted by Dr. Mishra himself, often utilising discarded materials. His motivation stems from a concern that Odisha's rich cultural heritage, embodied in these traditional items, is gradually fading from memory as customs evolve.
The museum offers a glimpse into a past era, prompting visitors to reflect on the tools and traditions of their ancestors: How did they farm? What music did they play? What methods did they use for fishing? How were traditional clothes made? Dr. Mishra recognised that younger generations might be unaware of this heritage and that it risked disappearing entirely.
Dr. Mishra has dedicated himself to reviving and preserving these traditions. His museum features meticulously crafted examples categorised as:
- Cultural Folk Instruments: Hand fan, wooden slippers (Kathau), Kuwara Purnima load carrier, Chaiti horse, swing (Doli), palanquin (Palinki), crown (Makuta), stilts (Ranapa), Sathi Ghar (traditional house structure), carrier (Sabari).
- Occupational Folk Instruments: Spinning wheel (Kateni, Arata), potter's wheel (Kumbhara Chaka), village well platform (Gaon Tutha), oil press (Ghana, Teli Pala), loom (Tanta), reel (Natei), oil container, bullock cart with load (Thori Balada, Dahi Bhara), bow (Dhanu), snare (Phasa), carrying pole (Bahungi), weaving tools (Bani Takua o Dhira), Bhounri Jal (fishing net), cage (Panjuri), load carrier (Bhara), writing tools (Lekhani), arrow (Sara), hanging shelf (Shika).
- Fishing Folk Instruments: Fishing trap (Andhuli), fishing tool (Kathi Poluha), fishing basket (Khainchi), net (Jala), Bhounri Jal, Mundali Jal (another type of fishing net), spear (Tenta).
- Spinning Folk Instruments: Spinning wheel (Arata), cotton thread (Paita), Chaki (tool), Panian (tool).
- Folk Musical Instruments: Single-stringed instrument (Ektara, Gopi Yantra), Kendera, Khanjani (small drum), Dasakathi (clappers), Dhuduki (percussion instrument), Nau Tumba (stringed instrument), flute (Banshi), and cymbals (Ram Tali).
Dr. Mishra's collection serves as an invaluable educational resource, allowing future generations easy access to their cultural roots. It stands as Odisha's only known museum, with its contents crafted from natural and recycled materials like soil, wood, bamboo, cane, thread, straw, palm leaves, paper, glue, coconut husk and fiber, and reed sticks. Dr. Mishra works for about two to fifteen days to create an artefact.
Driven by his passion for preserving Odisha's heritage, Dr. Mishra actively engages with the public by visiting universities and fairs across the state to raise awareness. His home museum also welcomes daily visits from college students.
Dr. Mishra imparts his knowledge by training young children in the art of creating these traditional items from discarded materials.
Dr. Mishra's dedication to Odia folk culture extends back to his 1996 book, ‘Odia Loka Sahitya O Odia Loka Sanskruti’ (Odia Folk Literature and Odia Folk Culture). He established the museum post-retirement to enrich the understanding of Odisha's identity, particularly for the youth.
Sourcing raw materials for his creations from waste products presents a unique challenge. Dr. Mishra reveals that he often carries a knife and gathers bamboo, cane, or wood whenever he finds suitable pieces, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his mission.