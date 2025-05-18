ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cuttack: Retired Professor's Home Museum Showcases Odisha's Traditional Folk Heritage

Cuttack: A unique museum in Cuttack, the brainchild of Retired Odia professor Dr. Ajay Mishra, showcases 172 diverse traditional folk instruments and tools. Housed within his residence in the Madhupatna area, the museum features items ranging from agricultural implements and household objects to toys, religious artefacts, cultural symbols, occupational tools, fishing gear, spinning devices, and folk musical instruments.

"This museum is a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of our ancestors and a vital link for future generations to understand and appreciate their cultural inheritance," says Dr. Ajay Mishra.

Tools in Mishra's museum (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Mishra established this remarkable collection in 2020, a year after his retirement. Notably, every artefact in the museum is handcrafted by Dr. Mishra himself, often utilising discarded materials. His motivation stems from a concern that Odisha's rich cultural heritage, embodied in these traditional items, is gradually fading from memory as customs evolve.

The museum offers a glimpse into a past era, prompting visitors to reflect on the tools and traditions of their ancestors: How did they farm? What music did they play? What methods did they use for fishing? How were traditional clothes made? Dr. Mishra recognised that younger generations might be unaware of this heritage and that it risked disappearing entirely.