Muzaffarpur: In a heartwarming initiative, a retired government officer in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has started a free evening school for underprivileged children. For this, he is not dependent on anyone but invests his pension into making children’s futures.

Chandrashekhar Kumar, a retired branch officer from the Tirhut Divisional Commissioner’s office, started the Savitribai Phule Shikshan Kendra in 2022. Besides free tuition, it offers notebooks, pens and books to children from labourer families. Named after India’s first woman teacher, the centre was started by Kumar with his friend and former banker, Maheshwar Prasad Singh.

Named after India’s first woman teacher, the centre was started by Kumar with his friend and former banker, Maheshwar Prasad Singh.

“For 10 days, I went among the people and talked to the parents. Gradually, we won the trust of the parents, and now they themselves send their children on time,” Kumar said. "Children from classes 1 to 8 study in this centre. There are two teachers, whom I give 2,000 each. I give whatever material is needed during studies for free.”

Retired Bihar Officer Spends Pension To Teach Poor Children In Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

The school, which began with just 10 students, provides education to more than 250 children, mostly girls. Fifty of them are attending daily. “Labourer families try to send their sons to private schools somehow, but do not take the education of their daughters seriously. We have changed their mindset and have succeeded in connecting the girls to education,” Kumar said.

Recently, two girls from the centre won National Merit Scholarships of Rs. 1,000 a month, which shows that if poor children get the right environment and opportunity, they can make their mark on any platform, said Kumar.

“The effort put at the centre is about more than academics. Children study diligently in coaching. The aim is to bring change in society by providing education to the children of the poor,” said Kumar’s colleague.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, several students credited the centre for transforming their lives. “I want to become a teacher in future and give good education to everyone. Chandrashekhar sir is very grateful to me. I want to say thank you,” said Chanda Kumari, a third-grader.

Another student, Khushi, said that she was not interested in studies earlier, but since she started coming to Savitribai Phule Shikshan Kendra, she started enjoying it. “Now my dream is to become a doctor and serve people,” she said

Retired Bihar Officer Spends Pension To Teach Poor Children In Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

Kumar said he wishes to expand the school and hopes that more people will support the initiative. “Our endeavour is that children should get computer education and skill development training along with their studies so they can face the challenges of employment in the future,” he said.