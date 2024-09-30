Retired Army Officer From Punjab Missing For 13 Years Found In Tamil Nadu, Reunites With Family

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): A 73-year-old man missing from Punjab's Pathankot since 2001 was reunited with his family on Saturday after being found wandering on the road near the Vijayanarayanam naval base in Tirunelveli district of Tami Nadu. The Vijayanarayanam police said it detained an old man wandering on the road on September 17 and he was found to be a bit mentally disturbed. He was then first safely lodged in the Arasan Old Age and Women's Home in Nanguneri.

Later on, he was identified as Kandarv Singh, a retired army officer from Pathankot in Punjab. After the death of his first wife, he married a second time and lived with her. Following a family issue and struggles with mental health, Kandarv Singh left his home and travelled over 4,000 km to Tamil Nadu. The Vijayanarayanam police subsequently notified the Pathankot police station in Punjab and launched an investigation. This inquiry revealed that a complaint had been filed against Kandarv Singh at the Pathankot police station in 2011, leading to a registered case.

Following this, the police informed his family. When his sons Anil Singh and Sunil Singh came to know about this, they showed old photographs taken by Kandharv Singh with his family and confirmed that it was their father. Both of them reached Vijayanarayanam police station on Saturday. The police then took them to the Nanguneri Nursing Home where Kandarv Singh was staying and identified him. On seeing his sons, Kandarv Singh burst into tears expressing his grief at the separation of the family. Also, the sight of his two sons hugging their father in affection brought tears to those present.

Both sons said that it was their privilege to find their father alive after 13 years. The residents of the area have praised Inspector Nagakumari and the Vijayanarayanam Police for their outstanding service and dedication.