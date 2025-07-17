Sambalpur: Mentally challenged people are the ones who need help the most. Bipin Bihari Panda of Hirakud town in Sambalpur understands this and has been involved in rescuing such people. This 57-year-old Hindalco employee rescues such people and then tries to locate their families so that they can return home.

In the process, he takes good care of their health and hygiene, giving them baths while cutting their nails and hair, besides giving them a fresh pair of clothes to wear.

Awards received by Bipin Bihari Panda (ETV Bharat)

Till now, he has rescued around 600 people in the last decade, not only in Sambalpur but in other districts as well. He does this task on his own with the help of some friends.

"In 2015, a mentally challenged person was wandering the streets of Hirakud city. No one came forward to rescue him. He was in a very pitiful condition. Seeing him, I was very worried and rescued him with the help of some friends. I was able to send him to his home in Cuttack. Later, we came to know that he had not gone home for 14 years,” Bipin said while explaining how his journey started.

Rescuing Mentally Challenged Is Forte Of Hirakud’s Bipin Panda (ETV Bharat)

Since some people did not trust him at times, he launched a volunteer organization ‘Parichaya’ in 2019.

Bipin disclosed, “It is not easy to rescue a mentally challenged person because he can be aggressive. At times they try to run away. We try to rescue them in an auto or a car depending on the distance.”

He is normally accompanied by two to four volunteers besides the locals when it comes to rescuing a person. They begin by offering food and drink to lure a person and also money if necessary. After rescuing a challenged person, they try to find his address and send him back with the help of the Police and other authorities. At times these persons are sent to a shelter.

Rescuing Mentally Challenged Is Forte Of Hirakud’s Bipin Panda (ETV Bharat)

An instrument mechanic by profession, Bipin is living with his wife, a son and a daughter who support his cause.

Earlier he used to get information about the people needing rescue from newspapers but now the information comes largely from social media.

Rescuing Mentally Challenged Is Forte Of Hirakud’s Bipin Panda (ETV Bharat)

Bipin has received many awards from various institutions like the Red Cross, Sambalpur University and IMFA.

His childhood friend Sanjeev Kumar Mishra disclosed, "Bipin attended to his paralysed father for about 10 years. After he died in 2014, a lot changed in his life and he started attending to the needs of the helpless.”

Bipin Bihari Panda of Hirakud town in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Bipin is well known in the administrative circles of Sambalpur. District Social Security Officer Soura Chandra Pani pointed out, “Bipin is a well-known volunteer. The people rescued by him are being sent to shelters like Nilachal Seva Pratistan in Puri, IIC Complex shelter in Sambalpur and Apna Ghar in Cuttack. He has been helping us with this work. He has a good heart and a strong mind besides being sincere.”