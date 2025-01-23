Silent Blood Donors: Rescued Dogs Of Alwar Heal And Save Lives

Alwar: Kalu, Bhuri and Bahra lie calmly in their enclosures with special pipes and collection bottles attached to their hind legs. A little inquisitiveness and a few questions later, it becomes evident that the process of blood donation is on. And it is not the first time that the three are donating blood, for, they have done the deed as many as six times so far. Not a mean feat given that Kalu, Bhuri and Bahra are no humans but rescued dogs at a city animal shelter, who are giving a new lease of life to their four-legged friends in need of blood for treatment.

Inmates of 4Leg Care, a shelter for animals in the veterinary hospital premises in the city, all the three dogs were once rescued in an injured state and brought to the shelter for treatment. Nurtured by the volunteers of the shelter, today, all three are in the best of their health to help others.

Once found trembling in a roadside ditch, Kalu was brought to 4Leg Care in a pathetic state. After weeks of care and countless bandages, Kalu not only recovered but became the lifeline for other injured dogs. “Kalu wags his tail when we prepare him for donation,” says Rohit, one of the shelter’s volunteers. “It’s like he knows he’s saving a life,” he adds.

As Diwakar, another member of 4Leg Care says, the shelter, run entirely on the compassion of its members, is home to over 85 animals, including stray dogs, cats, monkeys, and even pigeons. The volunteers mostly comprise of youths who go out of their way to save the voiceless creatures. "We do our best to help the animals recover. Particularly when the injured dogs get healthy, they donate blood for others in need," says Diwakar.

Rescued Dogs Of Alwar Heal And Save Lives (ETV Bharat)

The organisation accepts injured dogs and also rescues those found with ailments from different parts of the city. "We accept all the animals which can be treated here. "There are some dogs which are taken back to the same location they were picked up from after their treatment gets over," he adds.

Most cases are of dogs injured in road accidents, with serious illnesses like spinal injury, fracture while there are others who do not have eyesight. The dogs are taken care of at 4LegCare and the members do the service free of cost just because of their dedication. "Our members not only do a selfless service for the voiceless, but inspire others in the city," says a proud Diwakar.

In case of permanent disability, the organisation treats the animal, and then keeps it back to take care for their lifetime. "For the seriously injured, the doctors of the veterinary hospital do the treatment. Facilities like sonography and other important imaging tests are available in the hospital which is of big help," adds he.

How do Diwakar, Rohit and the likes manage the expenses of treatment and care? "The society at large comes forward. Taking care of dogs and treating them is a social work. The expenses incurred during their treatment and care are met with the help of people who donate generously. There are others who give as per their ability. With their support we arrange food, water and medicines for the animals living here," explains Diwakar.

In the recent past, more than 50 dogs were released after being cured of their ailments. Rohit, says, "Currently more than 85 dogs are housed here and being treated. As soon as we get a call for a rescue, we rush to the spot to rescue and bring the animal to the shelter." Since the hospital is in the vicinity, the animals get treated without much hassle and taken care of.

On blood donation by the dogs, Rohit says, "Bahra, a once-frightened street dog has donated blood thrice. They don’t have a voice to say yes or no, but they lie there, trusting us completely. That trust is humbling,” Rohit says with pride.

Dogs like Bhuri, who was rescued from an abandoned construction site, now save lives through the simple yet profound act of donation. For these donations, the dogs must be healthy and properly vaccinated. “We ensure they receive a nutritious diet afterward, so they don’t feel weak,” explains Diwakar.

Outside the animal shelter, the world does not stop to peep in, neither is it aware of the silent heroes giving life to many of their kinds. But for those who step into 4Leg Care, it is a different world altogether - reams of gratitude written in the eyes of the animals and humans filled with care and compassion.