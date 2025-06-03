Remembering Unsung Heroes: The Ghadar Movement And Its Impact

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In an interview, ETV Bharat speaks with Dr Rana Preet Gill, author of The Ghadar Movement, published by Penguin. A veterinary officer by profession and a passionate writer, Dr Gill brings attention to a powerful yet often overlooked chapter of India's freedom struggle...the Ghadar Movement, launched in 1913 by Indian immigrants in the United States.

Through careful research and a clear, engaging narrative, she highlights the courage and sacrifice of ordinary peasants who became revolutionaries. In this conversation, she discusses what led her to this subject, the global ties the movement fostered, and why its message of resistance and unity still holds relevance today. Here are the excerpts.

ETB: What motivated you to write about the Ghadar Movement, and how did your research journey unfold?

Gill: In 2019, a visit to the Cellular Jail in the Andamans led me to discover Pandit Ram Rakha Bali and the Mandalay Conspiracy, which introduced me to the Ghadar Movement. I was struck by how little I knew about this powerful and united struggle led by Sikh peasants and Bengali revolutionaries. Motivated by the lack of accessible books on the subject, I decided to write one myself in simple language, so the younger generation could connect with this forgotten chapter of our freedom struggle.

ETB: Many Ghadarites were peasants who turned into revolutionaries abroad. What do you think triggered this radical transformation?

Gill: I started writing this book during COVID, so I couldn’t travel as much as I’d hoped for research. Still, I found valuable material at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall library in Jalandhar, built by the Ghadarites. What moved me was how the Punjabi peasants changed after going abroad. In Canada, they saw people living with dignity — healthy kids, confident women, and better lives. In contrast, their own people back home were poor and struggling. They were mocked, even by children and called 'Hindu slaves'. This opened their eyes and sparked a deep desire for change.

The book cover of Ghadar Movement, which is written by Dr Rana Preet Gill (ETV Bharat)

ETB: In your book, you talked about Lala Har Dayal, Kartar Singh Sarabha, and other key figures who played powerful roles. How did their vision shape the movement?

Gill: Lala Hardayal understood the reality back home. He knew that the people of the country were content under British rule. He knew that it would take years of preparation, and the struggle which was precipitating in the minds of those removed from their homeland had not percolated in the minds of those back home. His vision encompassed all the factors. He was instrumental in bringing out the Ghadar newspaper and the booklet Ghadar dian Goojan, which served as a motivational tool for the revolutionary minds. Kartar Singh Sarabha and most of the other Ghadarites were young, and their raw enthusiasm and the penchant to dedicate all steered this movement forward. The intellect of Har Dayal and the passion of the young helped in giving this movement a shape and form.

ETB: The Ghadar Movement had an international presence, from the US and Canada to Germany and Southeast Asia. What does this reveal about the global nature of India's freedom struggle?

Gill: The Indian freedom struggle aligned itself with freedom struggles going on throughout the world during those times. The Irish sympathised with Indians, the Chinese too extended their support, and the Americans supported them wholeheartedly before they joined hands with the British in the First World War. That oppression of all races, irrespective of the time and place and nature of the oppression, was a crime became a global anthem. Indian revolutionaries like Har Dayal and (Vinayak Damodar)Savarkar were widely respected by the global creed of freedom fighters. They had a special place in their hearts, and their words were written, replicated and said aloud with a passion. This proves that the Indian freedom struggle was not isolated, neither in its origin nor in its nature; it was something that all those people who abhorred slavery had been doing for ages, fighting against the oppression.

ETB: Events like the Komagata Maru incident and the Berlin Committee’s involvement were pivotal. How did such episodes influence the movement’s direction?

Gill: The Komagata Maru episode hastened the happenings. It served as an instigator for the revolutionaries to act in a jiffy. Had the unfortunate shootings at Budge Budge ghat never happened, the Ghadarites perhaps would have been better prepared for the action they intended to take. History might have turned out to be different had the scenario been different. The formation of the Berlin India committee also motivated the Ghadarites and gave them high hopes of the involvement of Germany in their plans. It also led the movement forward with the promise of men and money coming from the German purse string.

ETB: Despite its failure to incite mutiny as planned, how should we understand the historical importance and legacy of the Ghadar Movement?

Gill: The Ghadar movement though, did not achieve what it intended to, but it definitely left a mark in history. The valour of these courageous men who went to foreign lands to earn money but became aroused, enthused for a cause, speaks volumes about their respect for their nation and their sacrificial nature. These men were selfless, and they disregarded the welfare of their families. For them, the love of the country and its freedom was supreme. Such pure and honest integrity and the patriotism of a supreme nature is rare to find. These people could have lived better lives and earned money, but they did not care about anything and chose to sacrifice everything for their country. These men of valour deserve to be remembered and cherished, and for a few of them chose to fight the mammoth British empire. And they did this when it was unthinkable for men of the Punjab region to say a single word against the empire after it wholeheartedly supported the raj before the mutiny of 1857.

ETB: Your book also highlights lesser-known aspects like the role of women and trials like the Hindu-German Conspiracy. What stories stood out to you the most?

Gill: The story of Gulab Kaur inspired me. She was an amazing woman who chose to go against the diktats of society. In those days, it was unthinkable for a woman to defy her husband, and she left him after berating him publicly to go and stand with revolutionaries. Her courage was remarkable, and her spirit was unyielding as she supported the Ghadarites wholeheartedly.

ETB: How do you see the relevance of the Ghadar Movement’s ideals —such as anti-colonialism and global solidarity —in today’s world?

Gill: A country’s freedom and the freedom of its people to choose representatives to govern is a fundamental right. In today’s times, when one country tries to bully another and yield to its diktats, it becomes important to revere the contribution of those men who were ahead of their times and who understood the meaning of freedom when it had not been awakened in their countrymen. The global solidarity which Ghadarites evoked in the hearts of their countrymen was exceptional. It raised questions in our minds that why such scenarios cannot be replicated in the modern day world, where support to nations downtrodden, their sovereignty impinged, is not made implicit by even their neighbouring countries.

ETB: If you had to summarise the legacy of the Ghadar Movement in one sentence, what would it be?

Gill: Ghadar is a flaming fire in our hearts which we need to keep alive at all costs.