ETV Bharat / offbeat

Red Planet Day: Unfolding The Mysteries Of Mars

Hyderabad: Red Planet Day is observed annually on November 28 to honour Spacecraft Mariner 4's launch. Mars is also known as the red planet. Spacecraft Mariner 4 made the first successful flyby of Mars after three prior attempts. Launched on November 28, 1964, the spacecraft arrived on Mars on July 14, 1965. 22 images of the Martian surface were taken during the successful mission.

The first-ever close-up images taken from deep space were these images. We have learned a great deal about the red planet thanks to this mission and a number of subsequent ones. Mars – the fourth planet from the Sun is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. This dynamic planet has seasons, polar ice caps, extinct volcanoes, canyons and weather.

Mars is one of the most explored bodies in our solar system, and it's the only planet where we've sent rovers to roam the alien landscape. NASA missions have found lots of evidence that Mars was much wetter and warmer, with a thicker atmosphere, billions of years ago.

Mars was named by the Romans for their god of war because its reddish colour was reminiscent of blood. The Egyptians called it "Her Desher," meaning "the red one".

The Mars Orbiter Mission of India

The Mars Orbiter Mission of India, generally referred to as Mangalyaan, was launched on November 5, 2013. It thereby became the first interplanetary mission of India. It is designed to study the topography, morphology, composition, and atmosphere of Mars.

MOM successfully entered Mars orbit on September 24, 2014, and for India, it was a feather in its cap, becoming the first to achieve this feat on its maiden attempt and at a much lesser cost as compared with similar missions launched by other space agencies. The success of MOM reflected an increasing proficiency on the part of ISRO in handling difficult space missions and built India's credit as a major player in space explorations.

What is Red Planet Day?

On November 28, 1964, the Mariner 4 became the first spacecraft to land on Mars. Red Planet Day commemorates the first time that humans have set foot on the planet. Every year, Red Planet Day is observed. The Mariner 4's main function was to perform fly-bys and collect information on the planet; it was constructed especially to support future space exploration. After completing its mission in eight months, scientists were able to start formulating theories about the red planet. What is now a mountain of research on that planet can be attributed to these findings.

Why is Mars called the Red Planet?