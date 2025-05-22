After Years Of Neglect, Malda Silk Growers Eye A Golden Comeback

Malda: In vast swathes of Malda, a silent revolution is underway. The famed Malda silk industry, which was on the edge of extinction, is now staging a remarkable comeback. Breathed to life by government assistance, guided by technological advancement, and an undying spirit of local farmers and entrepreneurs, the golden yarn production is witnessing a boom these days.



The resurgence of a forgotten legacy



Malda's link to silk is centuries old. According to historical records, silk from Malda adorned royal wardrobes during the Mughal era. Not just that. The famed silk, known for its finesse and sheen, far travelled from the West Bengal district to the Middle East. But the industry could not withstand the test of time and buckled under the weight of outmoded practices, vagaries of weather, and policy flaws.



A new chapter unfolds



The government’s swift steps ensured the revival of the silk, which is being cultivated over 23,000 acres, with the involvement of nearly 67,000 active sericulture workers. The turnaround is remarkable, as until a few years ago, Malda’s silk looked a pale shadow of the past, having failed to match international standards.



When Chinese, Japanese, and Korean silk dominated markets, survival appeared at stake, but people involved in the trade evolved with time. With the help of modern technology, a course correction was made.



The advent of technology is a game-changer



Farmers shifted gears and started using multi-end reeling machines, which were introduced under the state government’s initiatives. The new formula clicked and turned the tide. New machines, which can reel up to 100 fine threads from a single cocoon, have scaled up Malda’s silk output.



The high-quality product now matches international standards. The district currently produces three main types of silk threads. These are called Nistari (yellow-hued) – recently awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Bivoltine (white) and F-1 hybrid thread – a mix of both.



Good yields, hefty profit



Farmers across the district take pride in bumper yields and good profit. In Chanchal, skeins brought Rs 24,000 per mon (40 kg), which is considered a very good rate for many growers. Mohammad Sufian Ali, a silk farmer from Alinagar, said, “The harvest was very good this time. To our satisfaction, we got more than two quintals per bigha, favoured by the weather.”



Mysura Khatun, his neighbour, echoed the same. “The government’s help came as a boon to us. We got free seeds, fertilisers, and medicines. Those who had left silk farming returned now. We are hopeful of the golden days of Kaliachak silk again.”



Yarn travels far and wide



The outlook is bright and optimistic as local traders are buoyed by thriving business. At the Kaliachak Cocoon Market, silk trader Mohammad Asmaul Haque said, “There has been a marked quality improvement, and it is drastic. We bought local Nistari skeins for up to Rs 20,000. Our yarn is going places. It is being transported to faraway Bengaluru. There is an increasing demand.”



Seasoned silk merchant from Shershahi Basnitola, Lalu Sheikh, said, “The new machine-reeled yarn is in high demand. We have received orders from Varanasi, Guwahati and Mubarakpur. If exports increase, this entire district will see a silk boom. We are selling yarn for Rs 3,700 to Rs 4,200 per kilo. The margin is thin, but the production is high.”



Akhtar Hossain, another silk trader, sensed a bright future. “Silk traders are processing skeins for states like Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra now. The demand is high as the Malda yarn quality is high.”



The growers credited Sabina Yasmin, local MLA and state minister, for the assistance. They said she constantly monitored progress with Sericulture Department officials and ensured consistent farmer support.



She continued, “The industry gasped for breath when I became minister. I kept writing to the department, month after month. Today, farmers are so confident that they are more interested in planting mulberry. They are not even averse to cutting down mango and litchi trees as mulberry planting has gained momentum.”



“If Murshidabad silk can be a brand, why not Malda silk? "Yasmin asked. “Malda yarn is reaching even China. We are ready for the global stage,” she summed up.