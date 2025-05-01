Reclaiming Education: India’s Coaching Crisis And The Collapse Of Real Schooling

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Every day across India, bleary-eyed school children, aged between 14 and 18 can be seen dashing through busy streets in the morning.
But most of them are not headed to schools but to private coaching centres, usually holding photocopied 'modules' instead of textbooks. Most such students do not even know the names of their school principals and certainly do not attend classes at schools in which they are officially enrolled. Their schooling is a charade, created out of proxy records and falsified registers. As per official documents, they are students but in coaching institute records, they are 'products'. In their mind's eye, they are simply ranks: for example: 3,241, 4,867, 10,092 and so on.
Behind this scale of deception is an institutional failure that has turned a national dream of young people to be educated into a pressurized mental agony and fraudulent system.
Mukherjee Nagar Disaster: The Wake-Up Call for Delhi
According to RC Jain, President of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, a recent fire in Mukherjee Nagar highlighted a well-established practice in the capital city, that students enroll in fabricated or so-called 'dummy schools' but attend coaching institutes. "The government has started to acknowledge the mental health crisis emerging from this culture. The Mukherjee Nagar incident was a brutal wake-up call."
Parents pay school fees just to get a 'valid' certificate, while their children take full-time coaching. Such kids are sent away far from their families, to crowded urban centres like Kota or Delhi, to live in cramped space, eat unhealthy food, and crushed by a whole lot of emotional pressure. Jain states, "Until coaching centres and schools take strict action legally, nothing will change this culture."
The Rise of Proxy Schools and Coaching Cartels
What started as a supportive mechanism for after-school tutoring now operates as a shadow school system. In India, students can be away from schools for years, while an underground proxy school manipulates their 'attendance'. The fees are paid to the schools but the coaching centres take full-time control of a student, and the education board generally looks the other way.
It is a practice that robs educational institutions of all credibility, proving that an ugly nexus exists between private institutions and coaching centres. Most such arrangements constitute outright violation of the CBSE and CISCE standards for affiliation, which require real academic environments and verified attendance records.
Kota's Tragic Toll: When Aspiration Turns Fatal
In 2023 alone, Kota in Rajasthan, the coaching capital of India, witnessed over 30 student suicides. The toll has only added to the rising number in 2024. In April 2024 alone, three cases shocked the nation. Tameem Iqbal, a 16-year-old from Bihar, hanged himself just 20 days after joining a coaching institute in Kota. A 17-year-old from Bundi preparing for JEE also died by suicide. Just a day earlier, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha took his life.
These students, many of them brilliant and ambitious, are not dying because they were weak or disinterested. They are casualties of a system that glorifies top ranks while neglecting the 95% who don’t make it. The pressure is amplified by deceptive advertising campaigns by coaching institutes that claim affiliation to NEP 2020, while in practice, their methods violate its spirit.
NEP 2020 vs Ground Reality
The National Education Policy 2020 envisions education as joyful, holistic, and inclusive. It recommends reduced curriculum loads, experiential learning, and vocational exposure. Yet the reality is starkly different. Coaching institutes often overload students with unofficial syllabi, pushing them far beyond the NCERT framework. This divergence creates a black-market curriculum where test performance, not knowledge, is king.
The Parental Paradox
Fueling the crisis is parental anxiety, driven by the scarcity of seats in premier institutions like IITs and AIIMS. Parents, in pursuit of security and success, are lured by coaching advertisements that showcase toppers as icons, sometimes claimed by multiple centres simultaneously. Jain aptly notes, "We must change the mindset of parents. Let children grow at their own pace."
Legal Framework: Toothless on Ground?
Despite extensive laws and policies, enforcement remains minimal. Under Article 21A of the Constitution, children aged 6–14 are entitled to free and compulsory education. Proxy schooling is a violation of this right. The RTE Act, 2009 mandates real-time attendance and structured curriculum — all flouted by fake schools. CBSE affiliation byelaws prohibit fake attendance. Indian Penal Code (now replaced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023) criminalizes forgery and impersonation. Sections 318, 336, 338, and 316 are all potentially applicable.
Consumer Protection Act, 2019, outlaws misleading advertisements. Section 21 empowers CCPA to penalize up to Rs 10 lakh for false claims. Coaching institutes claiming success they did not generate are thus liable under law. Competition Act, 2002, also prohibits cartelization – many coaching institutes are colluding with dummy schools, creating anti-competitive ecosystems. Digital advertisements fall under the IT Rules, 2021 — but remain unchecked.
State Responses: The Rajasthan Model
In response to repeated suicides, the Rajasthan government implemented spring-loaded fans in hostels to prevent suicides, mandatory screening tests for students, alphabetical sorting to prevent ranking anxiety, Coaching Regulation Bill, 2024 that mandates registration, bars class-hours overlaps, limits hours to 5 per day, and penalize proxy practices. The Union Government’s 2024 guidelines echo these sentiments, but implementation lags.
From Factories to Foundations of Learning
The need of the hour is to reclaim education, ensure legislative action, enforce mandatory disaffiliation of dummy schools, decouple school enrollment from coaching and cap fees and regulate advertisements.
Judicial Oversight
Establish a National Regulatory Authority for Coaching Institutes.
Mandate audits and criminal penalties for fraud.
Social Awareness
Launch campaigns highlighting the dangers of the coaching trap.
Encourage parents to prioritize emotional well-being.
Mental Health Support
Provide in-school counselors.
Set up distress helplines.
Institutional Reform
Encourage schools to offer NEET/JEE prep internally.
Improve public schooling to compete with private coaching.