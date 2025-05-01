ETV Bharat / offbeat

Reclaiming Education: India’s Coaching Crisis And The Collapse Of Real Schooling

By Surabhi Gupta



New Delhi: Every day across India, bleary-eyed school children, aged between 14 and 18 can be seen dashing through busy streets in the morning.

But most of them are not headed to schools but to private coaching centres, usually holding photocopied 'modules' instead of textbooks. Most such students do not even know the names of their school principals and certainly do not attend classes at schools in which they are officially enrolled. Their schooling is a charade, created out of proxy records and falsified registers. As per official documents, they are students but in coaching institute records, they are 'products'. In their mind's eye, they are simply ranks: for example: 3,241, 4,867, 10,092 and so on.

Behind this scale of deception is an institutional failure that has turned a national dream of young people to be educated into a pressurized mental agony and fraudulent system.

Mukherjee Nagar Disaster: The Wake-Up Call for Delhi

According to RC Jain, President of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, a recent fire in Mukherjee Nagar highlighted a well-established practice in the capital city, that students enroll in fabricated or so-called 'dummy schools' but attend coaching institutes. "The government has started to acknowledge the mental health crisis emerging from this culture. The Mukherjee Nagar incident was a brutal wake-up call."

Parents pay school fees just to get a 'valid' certificate, while their children take full-time coaching. Such kids are sent away far from their families, to crowded urban centres like Kota or Delhi, to live in cramped space, eat unhealthy food, and crushed by a whole lot of emotional pressure. Jain states, "Until coaching centres and schools take strict action legally, nothing will change this culture."

The Rise of Proxy Schools and Coaching Cartels

What started as a supportive mechanism for after-school tutoring now operates as a shadow school system. In India, students can be away from schools for years, while an underground proxy school manipulates their 'attendance'. The fees are paid to the schools but the coaching centres take full-time control of a student, and the education board generally looks the other way.

It is a practice that robs educational institutions of all credibility, proving that an ugly nexus exists between private institutions and coaching centres. Most such arrangements constitute outright violation of the CBSE and CISCE standards for affiliation, which require real academic environments and verified attendance records.

A school classroom (ETV Bharat)

Kota's Tragic Toll: When Aspiration Turns Fatal

In 2023 alone, Kota in Rajasthan, the coaching capital of India, witnessed over 30 student suicides. The toll has only added to the rising number in 2024. In April 2024 alone, three cases shocked the nation. Tameem Iqbal, a 16-year-old from Bihar, hanged himself just 20 days after joining a coaching institute in Kota. A 17-year-old from Bundi preparing for JEE also died by suicide. Just a day earlier, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha took his life.

These students, many of them brilliant and ambitious, are not dying because they were weak or disinterested. They are casualties of a system that glorifies top ranks while neglecting the 95% who don’t make it. The pressure is amplified by deceptive advertising campaigns by coaching institutes that claim affiliation to NEP 2020, while in practice, their methods violate its spirit.

NEP 2020 vs Ground Reality

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions education as joyful, holistic, and inclusive. It recommends reduced curriculum loads, experiential learning, and vocational exposure. Yet the reality is starkly different. Coaching institutes often overload students with unofficial syllabi, pushing them far beyond the NCERT framework. This divergence creates a black-market curriculum where test performance, not knowledge, is king.

The Parental Paradox

Fueling the crisis is parental anxiety, driven by the scarcity of seats in premier institutions like IITs and AIIMS. Parents, in pursuit of security and success, are lured by coaching advertisements that showcase toppers as icons, sometimes claimed by multiple centres simultaneously. Jain aptly notes, "We must change the mindset of parents. Let children grow at their own pace."

Legal Framework: Toothless on Ground?