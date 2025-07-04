Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In novel and unique bid to preserve India’s most revered Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita, dated to the second or first century BCE linguistic heritage, a 17-year-old student has rewritten the entire text by hand in two nearly-extinct scripts - Modi and Brahmi.

Meet Shrikant Gore, a 12th-grade science student from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who is probably the only one to have rewritten the entire scripture in two different scripts. "This was a project for my personal learning, revival of the ancient scripts and keeping them alive by writing it in two more scripts," says the young achiever.

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Ancient Text In Modi, Brahmi Script (ETV Bharat)

Why did Shrikant take up this not-so-easy task? He was highly inspired by his father, Vitthal Gore, a local entrepreneur who, like any amateur historian, has devoted years to studying India’s historic forts and ancient scripts. He is one of those rare personalities who is familiar with rare scripts like Modi and Brahmi, and passed on his learning to more than hundreds of enthusiasts online. This sparked a curiosity in Shrikant.

“Script is vital because it is how we identify and understand the written medium. If we lose our scripts, we lose a part of who we are,” says Shrikant.

Under his father's guidance, Shrikant mastered the Modi script, which was used during the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in 15 days. But he did not want the process to end there. Rather he tried to put it in some way that it will be read and referred. "I chose to rewrite the Bhagavad Gita, a text more revered and referred, devoting 6 to 7 hours daily for nearly two weeks. I completed 700 verses across 18 chapters, and wrote it on over 60 pages in a script that most of my friends had not even heard of," reveals Shrikant.

But Shrikant did not want to stop at that. He wanted to challenge himself by turning to an even older script - the Brahmi, used in India over two millenniums ago when Maurya and Ashoka ruled. With no printed material readily available for reference, Shrikant turned to his father again and studied the inscriptions and carvings of yesteryears.

“Brahmi is complicated and people might have forgotten it. But I wanted to take it up because this script shaped our civilization,” says he.

In 15 more days, he learnt and rewrote the Bhagavad Gita in Brahmi. "I have put in my best, it is my labour in the form of devotion. I am sure these two scripts will encourage many to remember India’s forgotten languages," Shrikant adds.

Modi script was once the administrative language of the Maratha Empire and used during the reign of Shivaji Maharaj. But with time, particularly during the British rule, when Devanagari and English gained prominence, it disappeared. Similarly, the Brahmi script which brought in many other languages, now can only be found in ancient inscriptions, cave carvings, and copper plates (Tamrapatras).

“First, we need to understand the scripts, not for academic purposes only but to preserve our cultural traditions and texts. India’s history is too vast and the footprints of everything that happened are spread through myriad languages and scripts used then. If those are not studied now, we will lose very important traces of our existence since ages,” says Vitthal Gore.

Shrikant is a science student but his serious experiments with scripts highlight his responsibility for the past. Having achieved recognition locally, he is invited to deliberate on history and language at various events. His Gita scripts in Modi and Brahmi are now being used as educational tools for scholars and students.

There are many who have been visiting Shrikant's place to have a look at the handwritten Gita. “Seeing these scripts, that too telling the tale of Bhagavad Gita is like revising our ancient sacred texts first hand," says a visitor.

Shrikant says our scriptures are not textbooks. The lessons can be put to use in day-to-day life and that sums up the need for re-writing the Bhagavad Gita in different scripts. "We quickly adopt new languages verbally but we can read that same language through a script only. I have made efforts to revive some scripts and keep them alive," says Shrikant with a message that the younger generations must pick these up and enlighten themselves.