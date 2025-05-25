Re 1 'Appam', Priceless Love: Meet Rajammal Patti, Tenkasi's Beloved Street Food Vendor

Tenkasi: Meet Rajammal Patti, as the locals fondly call her, who fills the stomach of the residents of a Tamil Nadu village selling pancakes at a rate as low as Re 1.

Rajammal Patti has been selling 'Appam', a local version of pancakes, at Uchini Magaliyamman Kovil Street near Sankarankovil in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu for more than 50 years. Sitting in front of her house on the street and baking appam on a wood-burning stove, the 70-year-old Rajammal shared with ETV Bharat her tale of love and compassion that transcends beyond generations. More than earning profit, Rajamma gets her mind filled with the smile of her happy customers, mostly residents.

It was Rajammal Patti’s mother who taught her how to bake an appam 50 years ago. Initially, she sold an appam for five or ten paise. But, she is now selling it at an increased meagre price of Re 1, surprisingly no way in line with the raw materials used.

Rajammal Patti prepares the dough for the appam the day before without any chemicals by adding green gram, parboiled rice, and fenugreek. At 6 in the morning, the street wakes up with the sound of water sprinkled on the dosa stone placed above a wood-fired stove.

From the kids to the elder citizens in the locale, the fanbase for Rajammal Patti's 'Appam' has no age. She takes pride in the fact that her mother used to sell idlis and vada till the age of 92, and she has been selling appams since then. Rajammal lost her husband 32 years ago.

Initially, she used to bake appam with banana leaves, but Rajammal Patti is now preparing the 'sweet appam' with Jaggery. Rajammal said she finds peace in quelling the hunger of those around. "People buy from me with love," she said, adding, "I don’t like sitting idle; that’s why I sell Appam."

Rajammal said that if she sells 200 appams a day, she will make a profit of up to 50 rupees. "It is enough for me if that makes people's stomachs full," she added.

Geetha, a fond customer of the 'Patti', said, “My children love to eat them. Families in need can buy appams in the morning for just five rupees; they can satisfy their hunger for the day.” Rajammal's son Shankara Narayan takes pride in his mother's noble venture. "My father died when I was young. It was a difficult time at home. My mother raised us by selling appam. Although there may not be much profit, she does this to serve food to people at low prices."