Art Of Devotion: Berhampur's Young Artists Pay Divine Tribute To Lord Jagannath

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: When the world gathers at the Puri Grand Road to offer obeisance to the Lord of the universe, sitting atop his Nandighosa chariot, there are a few young artists, who have found their own faith on the Lord in the creations they make. Three young artists in Odisha’s Berhampur have carved out the Lord, not in stone or wood, but in paper, cardboard, incense sticks, and colour.

Meet Manisha Kumari Panda, Satya Narayan Maharana, and Harigovinda Maharana, the three artists who have added fresh hues of devotion to Lord Jagannath through their unique artistic offerings.

Manisha Kumari Panda of Ambapua Marutinagar, now in her final-year engineering, has turned her devotion into design by portraying 16 beshas (attire or incarnation) of Lord Jagannath on cardboard using only natural colours like turmeric, sandalwood, and vermilion.

She has created intricate depictions of Lord's Bankachuda Besha, Nagarjuna Besha, Suna Besha, Chandan Lagi, Gajanan, Padma, Navaka, and even Kalia Dalan - each of the forms celebrated uniquely during different times of the year.

“I have been an ardent devotee of Jagannath Mahaprabhu. Through my artwork, I want to express my reverence for the Lord and also promote the rich spiritual culture of Jagannath,” says Manisha. Her 16 panel-artwork not only depicts divine aesthetics but also documents cultural heritage.

Chariots Of Devotion: Berhampur's Young Artists Pay Divine Tribute To Lord Jagannath (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Satya Narayan Maharana, a sand sculptor from Berhampur, has made a name in the India Book of Records for creating some of the smallest chariots. This year, he took more care to craft Jagannath's chariot Nandighosh using cane and recycled newspaper.

Just 11 inches high and 7.5 inches wide, the chariot is a beautiful replica of the chariot used during the Rath Yatra. It showcases four horses, two reverse horses, a 'Dadhinauthi', 16 intricately carved wheels, a Patitapabana flag, the idol of Lord Jagannath seated at the centre and a charioteer.

But that’s not all. Satya has also built a 3-inch micro chariot which has been carved out with newspaper. And he completed it in just four hours. “The idea was to reuse material and reflect sustainability while retaining traditional aesthetics and religious offering,” says Satya.

He forayed into miniature chariot-making way back in 2013 with a simple wooden cart. By 2016, his 14-inch wooden chariot got enlisted in the India Book of Records. When wood as a medium did not allow him to go smaller, he turned to bamboo, matchsticks, ice cream sticks, and now cane.

He is also the record holder in creating 10 different deities in miniature, all of which are under 1 cm in height. Among these are Maa Budhi Thakurani (1cm x 9mm), Lord Jagannath (7mm x 5mm), and Mahadev (9mm x 8mm), which are tiny tributes but made with a larger-than-life heart of the artist.

Harigovinda Maharana is not far behind in comparison to Manisha and Satya. He has sculpted an idol of Lord Jagannath using incense sticks. His creation is 3.3 inches tall and the idol naturally emits a spiritual aroma.

Every year, Harigovinda devotes a good amount of time to crafting idols during Rath Yatra. But this year he decided to make it with incense sticks. “It is both symbolic and sensory because as the incense burns, one gets the sacred feeling that is filled with prayers,” he shares.

In Berhampur, art during Rath Yatra is not limited to celebration, it is a kind of ritual, an offering, and also a cultural revival. These three artists, despite being in diverse mediums, express deep spiritual connection. They also represent a generation who, despite being modern, are keeping traditions alive through innovation.