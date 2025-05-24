ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rare Wild Cattle Herded in Cambodia by Helicopter

Conservation groups said that 16 banteng found in the wild were herded over three days last week through a "mass-capture funnel trap".

This handout photo taken on May 14, 2025 and released on May 23 by conservation group Rising Phoenix shows an adult banteng, a type of wild cattle native to Southeast Asia, in Siem Pang in northeastern Cambodia.
This handout photo taken on May 14, 2025 and released on May 23 by conservation group Rising Phoenix shows an adult banteng, a type of wild cattle native to Southeast Asia, in Siem Pang in northeastern Cambodia. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : May 24, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Siem Pang: A helicopter successfully herded 16 critically endangered banteng onto a truck in Cambodia for the first time, conservationists said, marking a "significant achievement" in a country with high rates of deforestation.

Banteng are a type of wild cattle native to Southeast Asia and listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species. Their natural habitat is forests and grasslands, but only a few thousand remain in the wild, and they are mostly threatened by hunting, logging and industry.

Cambodia has lost around 33 per cent of its tree cover since 2000, according to Global Forest Watch, as the government allows firms to clear vast tracts of land -- including in protected zones. Conservation groups Rising Phoenix and Siem Pang said that 16 banteng found in the wild were herded over three days last week through a "mass-capture funnel trap" onto a truck before being relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.

For the first time, a helicopter was used to guide them through the funnel. The operation took place in Siem Pang in northeastern Cambodia. The conservation groups said that the method "opens the way for further such operations to relocate Banteng trapped in isolated forest patches elsewhere in the country". They added that the banteng will be monitored and protected at the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Siem Pang: A helicopter successfully herded 16 critically endangered banteng onto a truck in Cambodia for the first time, conservationists said, marking a "significant achievement" in a country with high rates of deforestation.

Banteng are a type of wild cattle native to Southeast Asia and listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species. Their natural habitat is forests and grasslands, but only a few thousand remain in the wild, and they are mostly threatened by hunting, logging and industry.

Cambodia has lost around 33 per cent of its tree cover since 2000, according to Global Forest Watch, as the government allows firms to clear vast tracts of land -- including in protected zones. Conservation groups Rising Phoenix and Siem Pang said that 16 banteng found in the wild were herded over three days last week through a "mass-capture funnel trap" onto a truck before being relocated to a wildlife sanctuary.

For the first time, a helicopter was used to guide them through the funnel. The operation took place in Siem Pang in northeastern Cambodia. The conservation groups said that the method "opens the way for further such operations to relocate Banteng trapped in isolated forest patches elsewhere in the country". They added that the banteng will be monitored and protected at the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAMBODIACONSERVATIONANIMALBANTENG HERDED IN CAMBODIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.