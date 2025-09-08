ETV Bharat / offbeat

History In Stone: Rare Rock Garden At MGU Nalgonda Fascinates Students And Visitors

Nalgonda: A unique treasure of geological history is on display at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Telangana's Nalgonda, where a ‘Rock Garden’ has been set up to showcase rare and ancient stones collected from across the region. The initiative has drawn the attention of both students and visitors.

Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, University Science College Principal, Premsagar, explained that Geology Post-Graduate students are taken on field trips twice a week, and during these excursions, they collect and study unusual rock samples.

Over time, the students and faculty have built an impressive collection of over 100 rare stones, now systematically displayed in the Rock Garden. Each specimen is carefully labelled with its name, origin, and unique features, Premsagar added.

Dr. M. Anjaneyulu, Head of the Geology Department, highlighted some of the important rocks in the garden:

Kimberlite rocks, known as diamond-bearing rocks, these formations are key indicators for diamond exploration.

Lamproite rocks are another rare type associated with diamond deposits, dating back 2,500 million to 550 million years.