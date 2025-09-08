History In Stone: Rare Rock Garden At MGU Nalgonda Fascinates Students And Visitors
The Rock Garden at MGU stands as a rare educational resource in Telangana, bridging classroom knowledge with field exploration.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Nalgonda: A unique treasure of geological history is on display at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Telangana's Nalgonda, where a ‘Rock Garden’ has been set up to showcase rare and ancient stones collected from across the region. The initiative has drawn the attention of both students and visitors.
Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, University Science College Principal, Premsagar, explained that Geology Post-Graduate students are taken on field trips twice a week, and during these excursions, they collect and study unusual rock samples.
Over time, the students and faculty have built an impressive collection of over 100 rare stones, now systematically displayed in the Rock Garden. Each specimen is carefully labelled with its name, origin, and unique features, Premsagar added.
Dr. M. Anjaneyulu, Head of the Geology Department, highlighted some of the important rocks in the garden:
Kimberlite rocks, known as diamond-bearing rocks, these formations are key indicators for diamond exploration.
Lamproite rocks are another rare type associated with diamond deposits, dating back 2,500 million to 550 million years.
Migmatite rocks are composite rocks formed under extreme conditions, containing quartz and other valuable minerals.
Archaean Unconformity Conglomerate rocks, globally rare, these formations are found only in select locations worldwide, with significant deposits in Veldurthi, Kurnool district.
Dr. M. Anjaneyulu said that for geology students, the garden is more than just a display; it is a living laboratory. By examining the rocks up close, they learn about mineral composition, geological processes, and the historical significance of each specimen.
It is not only the students who are drawn to the Rock Garden. Visitors to the university, whether attending academic events or official meetings, often spend time exploring the stone exhibits, captivated by the ancient natural history they represent.
