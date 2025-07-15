Rare Displays At War Surgery Museum Tell Stories Of Resilience, Bravery On Battlefield

Pune: Surgical tools, battlefield diaries, and shrapnel retrieved from wounded soldiers make for a unique display at the War Surgery Museum in Pune, Maharashtra, offering a rare glimpse into military medicine and the lives of brave doctors in the armed forces who served on the front lines.

Located within the Department of Surgery at the Armed Forces Medical College or AFMC, this is a one-of-a-kind museum in India and perhaps all of Asia.

Meticulously curated over decades, the museum draws young medical students, school children, veterans, and visiting dignitaries, providing a window into the life and challenges of a military surgeon and how combat medicine has evolved through major global and regional conflicts.

According to Col. Jafar Hussain, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, AFMC, "This is a very unique place. One-of-a-kind place in India and probably in Asia. When you talk of war surgery, people don't understand what do you mean by war surgery. People don't have exposure to it. So, we have tried to curate stuff which gives them a glimpse as to what a surgeon in the military or a surgeon in active combat."

Established in 1948, the museum houses artefacts, rare surgical tools, battlefield diaries, shrapnel retrieved from wounded soldiers, and personal items of military doctors who served in various military campaigns. A significant highlight is the preserved war diary of the 3rd Indian Field Ambulance, deployed in Mesopotamia during World War I.

A section on Japanese samurai swords — standard issue to soldiers of the Imperial Japanese Army — stands as a testament to the ethics of wartime medicine. Regularly visited by school groups, trainee doctors, and top military and civilian dignitaries, the War Surgery Museum doesn’t just document military medical history, it inspires the next generation of medics in uniform. (With PTI inputs).