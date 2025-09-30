ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rare Bel Nyota Ritual Marks The Start Of Bastar Dussehra: Royal History Linked To The Ceremony

Bastar: As the world-famous Bastar Dussehra festivities continued, a significant and rare ritual, the Bel Nyota Vidhan (Bel Invitation) ceremony, was performed with great enthusiasm on Thursday afternoon in Sargipali village, near Jagdalpur city. The ceremony centres on a rare Bel (wood apple) tree, which is adorned with a cluster of two fruits. It is a ritual to invoke Goddess Durga during Durga Puja festivities. This ceremony marks the official commencement of the puja and takes place during Maha Sashthi, the sixth day of the festival. Rare Bel Nyota Ritual Marks The Start Of Bastar Dussehra (ETV Bharat) The bel (wood apple) tree symbolises the first step of Goddess Durga into the mortal realm. An idol of the goddess is not yet present during this ceremony. Instead, prayers are offered to the bel tree itself, which is considered the goddess's temporary abode.