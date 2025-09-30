Rare Bel Nyota Ritual Marks The Start Of Bastar Dussehra: Royal History Linked To The Ceremony
The Bel Nyota ceremony is an invitation to the Goddess during Bastar Dussehra. It is a ritual to invoke Goddess Durga during Durga Puja festivities
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Bastar: As the world-famous Bastar Dussehra festivities continued, a significant and rare ritual, the Bel Nyota Vidhan (Bel Invitation) ceremony, was performed with great enthusiasm on Thursday afternoon in Sargipali village, near Jagdalpur city. The ceremony centres on a rare Bel (wood apple) tree, which is adorned with a cluster of two fruits.
It is a ritual to invoke Goddess Durga during Durga Puja festivities. This ceremony marks the official commencement of the puja and takes place during Maha Sashthi, the sixth day of the festival.
The bel (wood apple) tree symbolises the first step of Goddess Durga into the mortal realm. An idol of the goddess is not yet present during this ceremony. Instead, prayers are offered to the bel tree itself, which is considered the goddess's temporary abode.
Locals believe that a tree with a pair of fruits is rare and sacred. During the ritual, special prayers were offered to the Bel tree and the pair of Bel fruits. Interestingly, other Bel trees in the same location normally bear only one fruit, while this unique tree becomes a centre of devotion every time.
“The pair of Bel trees is marked, and a religious cloth is tied around it. This is considered a worship of Shiva Shakti. This ritual is performed in the same way as villagers bid farewell to their daughters,” said Kamalchand Bhanjdev, a royal family member.
Kamalchand Bhanjdev explained that the Bel Nyota ritual is actually linked to the wedding ceremony. According to folklore, King Sargipal of the Chalukya dynasty arrived at this site while hunting.
He saw two beautiful girls standing under a Bel tree and expressed his desire to marry them. The girls asked him to bring a wedding procession. When the king arrived the next day with the wedding procession, the girls identified themselves as Goddesses Manikeshwari and Danteshwari. The king was embarrassed by this, apologised, and invited the goddesses to attend the Dussehra festival. Since then, the Bel Nyota ritual has become an integral part of Bastar Dussehra.
Also Read