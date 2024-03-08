Women's Day at Ramoji Film City: Minister Seethakka Calls upon Women to Stand on Their Feet

Hyderabad: The International Women's Day was celebrated at Ramoji Film City with enthusiasm and excitement. The women staff of the Ramoji Group of companies participated in the event with the theme 'Inspire Inclusion'. Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Seethakka was the chief guest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ramoji Film City Managing Director CH Vijayeswari, Ushodaya Enterprises Director Sahari and Ramoji Film City Director Keerthi Sohana also attended the programme and extended their greetings. Women's Day celebrations started with the lighting of lamps.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka wished to embrace the spirit of Women's Day and grow as the sky is the limit in all fields. She said that a society that treats women as second-class citizens is not right and advised women to stand up by fighting against all odds.

The Minister stated that things have slowly changed from a once matriarchal society to a patriarchal one. Seethakka wished that all women would become economically strong and reach high positions in social and political fields by embracing the spirit of Women's Day

Seethakka explained that she hails from the tribe of Sammakka and Sarakka and has overcome the problems she faced since her student days and moved forward. She further stated that there is no need to be financially strong if the goal is to serve.

Citing pictures of inspiration providers in various fields arranged at the stage, she said that the successes did not come easily to any of them. The journey of Ramoji Rao, the head of the Ramoji Group, who has provided employment opportunities to many people, was not easy, she recalled. She said that he has reached this level with sheer hard work. The women employees, who won the competitions held at Film City, were presented with mementoes.

