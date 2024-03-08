Women's Day at Ramoji Film City: Minister Seethakka Calls upon Women to Stand on Their Feet

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 27 minutes ago

Ramoji Film City commemorated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm. Seethakka, the Telangana Minister of Women and Child Welfare, was the chief guest at the event.

Ramoji Film City commemorated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm. Seethakka, the Telangana Minister of Women and Child Welfare, hailed Ramoji Rao for reaching dizzying heights with his sheer handwork. She also lauded him for providing employment to many.

Hyderabad: The International Women's Day was celebrated at Ramoji Film City with enthusiasm and excitement. The women staff of the Ramoji Group of companies participated in the event with the theme 'Inspire Inclusion'. Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Seethakka was the chief guest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ramoji Film City Managing Director CH Vijayeswari, Ushodaya Enterprises Director Sahari and Ramoji Film City Director Keerthi Sohana also attended the programme and extended their greetings. Women's Day celebrations started with the lighting of lamps.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka wished to embrace the spirit of Women's Day and grow as the sky is the limit in all fields. She said that a society that treats women as second-class citizens is not right and advised women to stand up by fighting against all odds.

The Minister stated that things have slowly changed from a once matriarchal society to a patriarchal one. Seethakka wished that all women would become economically strong and reach high positions in social and political fields by embracing the spirit of Women's Day

Seethakka explained that she hails from the tribe of Sammakka and Sarakka and has overcome the problems she faced since her student days and moved forward. She further stated that there is no need to be financially strong if the goal is to serve.

Citing pictures of inspiration providers in various fields arranged at the stage, she said that the successes did not come easily to any of them. The journey of Ramoji Rao, the head of the Ramoji Group, who has provided employment opportunities to many people, was not easy, she recalled. She said that he has reached this level with sheer hard work. The women employees, who won the competitions held at Film City, were presented with mementoes.

Read More

  1. On Women's Day 2024, Catch These 5 Movies That Champion Femininity and Strength
  2. Exclusive: This International Women's Day, Uncover the Journey of First 'Mahila' Sniper
  3. Women's Day 2024: Here's How Alia Bhatt's 'Little Woman' Raha Makes Her Feel Special - Pic Inside
Last Updated :27 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.