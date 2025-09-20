Ramlila Goes High-tech As The Classic Epic Gets A Digital Upgrade For A New Generation
How technology is reshaping Ramlila in a new avatar with LEDs and special effects
Published : September 20, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Panchkula: Ramlila is rightly called the soul of Indian culture, serving as a vital cultural chord for the past, present, and future. It symbolises the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma', good over evil, and truth over falsehood - a powerful, timeless narrative.
Traditionally, before Vijayadashami, Ramlila is performed across India, with local citizens and professional artists embodying Lord Shri Ram, Ravana, and other characters. However, the art form is adapting to modernity, with organisers and artists in Chandigarh embracing a more high-tech approach to captivate today's audiences.
An ETV Bharat team visited several Ramlila committees in Chandigarh to explore these generational changes in stagecraft, character portrayal, and dialogue.
Hira Singh, an organiser of Ramlilas in Chandigarh's Sectors 28 and 48, said, "There have been significant technological upgrades. In the past, actors relied on sheer vocal power to reach the audience, but now, technology has eased their burden."
"With collar mics and LED screens, the presentation is simpler and more engaging," he explained. The poetic, dialogue-based tradition is giving way to more dramatic and theatrical exchanges. Furthermore, traditional curtains are being replaced by dynamic LED backgrounds and animations, creating more lively and interesting scenes.
Singh also highlighted the shift towards commercialising Ramlila, which became necessary when there was a shortage of artists. This change allows professional theatre artists to earn a living while delivering high-quality productions. The Ramlila stage, he added, remains an excellent platform for new actors to build confidence.
ETV Bharat spoke with Abhishek Sharma, director of Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh. Abhishek Sharma said, "Ramlila gave me direction, confidence, and recognition. Ramlila has given my life a new direction. At one point, I had no experience in theatre. Ramlila was my first stage. Initially, I only had a few dialogues, but that stage filled me with confidence, and gradually, I progressed in the world of acting. Many artists join Ramlila as a hobby, but their performances are extremely impressive. Inspired by these artists, I seriously studied and understood theatre."
Sharma has also produced a documentary, "Ramlila- The Ritual Theatre," to showcase the efforts that go behind these productions. The film reveals that Ramlila is a comprehensive management effort, with artists raising funds, creating sets and costumes and handling technical aspects themselves.
For the documentary, Sharma filmed Ramlilas in India - Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ayodhya, and Varanasi. He also filmed in foreign countries like the Philippines and the West Indies, highlighting Ramlila's enduring legacy beyond India's borders.
Abhishek believes that in earlier times, when means of entertainment were limited, Ramlila pandals were always packed with spectators. Now, in the digital age, the presence of mobile phones has increased competition, so Ramlila has also had to become technologically hi-tech. Abhishek says, "Ramlila is organised across the country with budgets ranging from small to large. Ramlila is the soul of Indian culture, and we should be proud to be associated with this heritage."
Chandigarh's revolving stage became a centre of attraction: In the 1990s, the cultural stage at the Ordnance Factory in Sector 29/A, Chandigarh, was very popular with Ramlila lovers. It was the first such stage in the city to stage Ramlila on a rotating stage. This unique presentation attracted not only locals but also large audiences from far-flung areas.
Jyoti Swarup Bhardwaj, the artist currently playing the role of Ravana in this Ramlila, said, "Separate departments have been created for its operation, which perform their duties with discipline. In 2014, this Ramlila was honoured for its excellent staging and discipline. The Sector-29 Ramlila is still presented in the traditional Roman and Persian style, without the use of modern LED screens."
"Four stages have been built on the stage. Scene changes are made on each stage through curtains. All the artists coordinate with each other to perform their duties for special scenes and effects. Every day, approximately 3,500 to 4,000 spectators visit the pandal to enjoy this Ramlila, which shows that the popularity of the traditional style remains intact," Bhardwaj said.
Jyoti Swarup Bhardwaj further explained, "Another significant feature of this Ramlila stage was that in the 90s, the performance of Hanuman bringing the Sanjeevani herb was extremely thrilling for the audience. In this scene, the actor playing Hanuman was brought to the stage by a flying rope from a tall building located far away."