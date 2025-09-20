ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ramlila Goes High-tech As The Classic Epic Gets A Digital Upgrade For A New Generation

Panchkula: Ramlila is rightly called the soul of Indian culture, serving as a vital cultural chord for the past, present, and future. It symbolises the victory of 'Dharma' over 'Adharma', good over evil, and truth over falsehood - a powerful, timeless narrative.

Traditionally, before Vijayadashami, Ramlila is performed across India, with local citizens and professional artists embodying Lord Shri Ram, Ravana, and other characters. However, the art form is adapting to modernity, with organisers and artists in Chandigarh embracing a more high-tech approach to captivate today's audiences.

An ETV Bharat team visited several Ramlila committees in Chandigarh to explore these generational changes in stagecraft, character portrayal, and dialogue.

Hira Singh, an organiser of Ramlilas in Chandigarh's Sectors 28 and 48, said, "There have been significant technological upgrades. In the past, actors relied on sheer vocal power to reach the audience, but now, technology has eased their burden."

"With collar mics and LED screens, the presentation is simpler and more engaging," he explained. The poetic, dialogue-based tradition is giving way to more dramatic and theatrical exchanges. Furthermore, traditional curtains are being replaced by dynamic LED backgrounds and animations, creating more lively and interesting scenes.

Singh also highlighted the shift towards commercialising Ramlila, which became necessary when there was a shortage of artists. This change allows professional theatre artists to earn a living while delivering high-quality productions. The Ramlila stage, he added, remains an excellent platform for new actors to build confidence.

ETV Bharat spoke with Abhishek Sharma, director of Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh. Abhishek Sharma said, "Ramlila gave me direction, confidence, and recognition. Ramlila has given my life a new direction. At one point, I had no experience in theatre. Ramlila was my first stage. Initially, I only had a few dialogues, but that stage filled me with confidence, and gradually, I progressed in the world of acting. Many artists join Ramlila as a hobby, but their performances are extremely impressive. Inspired by these artists, I seriously studied and understood theatre."