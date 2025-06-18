Ramkeli Festival Of Bengal's Gaud Marks The Arrival Of Sri Chaitanya To Initiate Roop And Sanatan Goswamis

Malda: 511 years ago, on the day of Jyastha Shankranti, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu set foot in Gaudbhum, when it was ruled by Alaudin Husain Shah. He took a three-day rest at Gaudavan in Malda on his way from Nilachal to Vrindavan to spread religious awareness. Since then, the Ramkeli festival has been organised in Malda, and this year, it was held from Friday to Tuesday.

Why did Sri Chaitanya Take Rest At Gaudavan?

His main objective was to initiate Sakar Mallik and Dabir Khas, two members of the cabinet of the then Sultan of Bengal, Husain Shah, into Vaishnavism. He knew that despite being in the court of the Shah, his two devotees were facing the wrath of the Nawab for various reasons. On June 14, 1515, at midnight, he arrived in Gaur and initiated Roop and Sanatan Goswamis the next day, which earned the moniker Gupta Vrindavan to Ramkeli Dham.

People offer pinda in Gupta Vrindavan. (ETV Bharat)

Who were Roop and Sanatan Goswami?

Roop and Sanatan Goswami are not people of Bengal by birth. Their real names are Santosh and Amar, two brothers of South Indian Brahmin origin. Their knowledge was incomprehensible as they were proficient in seven languages. When Hussain Shah established his new kingdom, he was on the lookout for wise men to adorn his cabinet. Hearing about the two brothers, he invited them.

The royal call could not be ignored, and the brothers rushed from the south to the east. Husain Shah made Santosh the Prime Minister and Amar the Finance Minister in the cabinet. But Brahmin ministers in the Sultanate might have attracted Delhi's ire. Hence, Shah renamed the brothers as Sakar Mallik for Santosh and Dabir Khas for Amar.

Why was the Village Named Ramkeli?

Legend has it that Lord Rama stayed in Malda for a few days en route to his in-laws' house in Mithila. Malda used to be known as Pundrudesh. One day, Lord Rama ventured into a mango orchard on the banks of the Kalindri River in Gaud. Intoxicated by the taste and smell of mangoes, he started playing with them. Hence, the place earned its name Ramkeli. Goddess Sita, who accompanied him, bathed in the river there and offered a pinda to the departed souls of his maternal clan on the occasion of Jyishtha Sankranti. That custom is still followed. Girls offer a pinda to their mothers and maternal clan only in Ramkeli across the nation.

Vaishnavites arrive in the festival. (ETV Bharat)

Another name for Ramkeli is Gupta Vrindavan. There are various theories about this. Some say that when Krishna and Radha came here, they used to spend time under a Tamal tree in this place, which was a deep forest. This earned Ramkeli the moniker Gupta Vrindavan. Many believe that when Lord Chaitanya initiated Roop and Sanatan Goswami in Ramkeli, there was a great rush to convert to Vaishnavism. Husain Shah wanted to make Ramkeli like Vrindavan to protect his kingdom. But there is only one Vrindavan. That is why this place became famous as Gupta Vrindavan.

Lord Chaitanya came to Ramkeli on 14 June 1515. However, Roop and Sanatan Goswami had installed the idol of Madan Mohan here on 8 June 1508 while serving in Husain Sha's cabinet to practice their worship. That idol is still in the Madanmohan Jiu Temple.

Madan Panigrahi, head priest of the temple, said, "Lord Rama came here in the Treta age and played in the mango orchard. That is why this place is called Ramkeli. 511 years ago, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu halted here during his journey from Nilachal to Vrindavan to rescue Roop and Sanatan Goswami, who were ministers of the Gaud kingdom. He arrived at midnight on June 14 and blessed Roop and Sanatan under the Kelikadamba and Tamal trees the next day. The Malda district administration commemorates the divine arrival every year with the Ramkeli fair. This time too, devotees have started coming."

The idols in the Madanmohan Jiu temple. (ETV Bharat)

"When Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu departed, the Goswami brothers were no longer able to concentrate on their royal obligations. They were always busy serving Madanmohan, imbued with the thought of how they would get rid of this royal duty. When Nawab Husain Shah noticed their nonchalance in discharging royal duties, he thought they had fallen ill and sent the royal physician. When the physician arrived, he saw that the duo was busy serving Madanmohan by reciting the Bhagavad Gita, without any sign of illness. The doctor narrated everything to Shah, who was infuriated. He rushed to the brothers, thinking of taking them back to the royal court by force. But his wrath dissipated the moment he beheld the siblings in the attire of ascetics, living a life of penance. He lured the two brothers by doubling their salary. But the duo politely requested Shah to relieve them of their royal duties, as they wished to leave Ramkeli for Vrindavan. Fearing losing his outstanding ministers, Shah started decorating Ramkeli like Vrindavan so that the duo would stay back," Panigrahi added.

"There are still eight Sakhir Kunds here — Shyamkund, Radhakunda, Chitrakunda, Lalitakunda, Visakhakund, Sudevikund, Indubalakunda and Chitralekhakunda — lying in ruins. Roop Goswami thought that if Ramkeli was bedecked as Vrindavan, they would never be able to leave this place. He sat down to discuss it with Sanatan, who refused to leave his Madanmohan. He told Roop to do as he pleased. Roop gave away all his properties and left Ramkeli alone in the middle of the night. Knowing this, Shah imprisoned Sanatan and tried to decorate Ramkeli as Vrindavan. But that Vrindavan was never revealed, as it remained a secret forever. Since then, it became known as Gupt Vrindavan for Vaishnavites," Panigrahi explained

The Secret Vrindavan

Sri Guru Vaishnavadas Anudas Adhar Chaitanya from Vrindavan has come to the Ramkeli fair this year. "I have been wanting to visit the Ramkeli Dham for a long time. But as I live in Sridham Vrindavan, I cannot leave the ashram service. This time I came to Islampur for a program and thought of dropping by here. Vrindavan is the Leelakhestra of Sri Krishna, and Gaud is of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who is the combined form of Radha and Krishna. He is the incarnation of Kali. Even today, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu comes here every year to please his devotees. That is why Ramkeli Dham is also called Gupta Vrindavan."

The main gate of the Ramkeli Fair. (ETV Bharat)

Sitaram Mondal, an official of the Gayeshwari Temple here, gave another information about Gupta Vrindavan. "During the Treta Yuga, Lord Rama went into exile with Sita Devi. They came to Gaud, where Sita Devi offered a pinda to her maternal family in the Gayeshwari temple. Since then, this place has been known as Matrigaya. Before Husain Shah, the kings of the Pala and Sena dynasties ruled Gaud. Their palaces still exist. Ramkeli was also the centre of Hindu ritual reform. Idols of many gods and goddesses made at that time can still be found underground. First, Lord Rama played here on Jyishta Sankranti. Later, Sri Chaitanya graced devotees here on the same day. The culture of Vrindavan has been highlighted here. Therefore, Ramkeli is also known as Gupta Vrindavan."

The information about the arrival of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Ramkeli is mentioned in the Chaitanya Charitamrita and Chaitanya Bhagavata. According to these texts, six Goswamis of the Vaishnavite order — Roop, Sanatana, Raghunath Das, Gopal Bhatta, Raghunath Bhatta and Srijiva — had the manifestation of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in themselves. The contribution of these six to the development of Gaudia Vaishnavism is significant. Among them, the activities of Roop, Sanatana and Srijiva started from the Ramkeli Dham, which is also believed by many to have earned the moniker Gupta Vrindavan.