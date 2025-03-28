ETV Bharat / offbeat

For 'Lord Rama Kalyanam', the divine name of Lord Sri Rama is written on rice grains and given in the form of Talambras.

Ramanam On Rice Grains| Vishnu Vandana Expresses Devotion To Lord Rama
The rice grains on which Ramanam was inscribed by artist Vishnu Vandana (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vishnu Vandana, a fine artist, writes Lord Sri Rama's names on rice grains and offers Talambras out of devotion to Lord Rama wherever the marriage is performed. Hailing from Chandanagar, Hyderabad, she has been writing Lord Sri Rama's names on rice grains in the form of miniature art for the past nine years.

As part of the spiritual routine, for 'Lord Rama Kalyanam', the divine name of Lord Sri Rama is written on rice grains and given in the form of Talambras. In that order, Lord Sri Rama's names were prepared on 1,75,000 grains of rice for Sitaram's Kalyanam (marriage) to be held on April 6.

Started in 2016, Vishnu Vandana offers Ramulavari Talambrala Seva to one temple every year. From that day, Talambras are prepared every year for Lord Sri Rama Navami celebrations. In 2017, 1,11,111 talambras were donated to the Ontimitta Kodanda Rama temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In 2020, 1,01,116 Talambrala were given to Sri Balanjaneya Temple in Sullurupeta, Tirupati, and 50,116 names of Lord Sri Rama were written on rice grains for Bhoomi Puja of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the same year. In 2021, 1,01,116 Talambras were donated to Sri Sitaramanjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondapur in Hyderabad. In 2023, Bhadrachalam Srisitaramachandra Swami gave 1,01,116 Talambras inscribed with the names of Sri Rama to their temple.

"Remembrance of God is known to all. My main intention is to say that praying to God will help in the protection of the family. I have added subtlety to the worship of Lord Rama. Thus, I am writing the name of Lord Rama for their welfare," said Vishnu Vandana.

