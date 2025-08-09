Tiger Rakshabandhan: Bond Beyond Humans When 'Tigers' Around Pench Tie Rakhi To Humans Seeking Protection

Siwani (Madhya Pradesh): Rakshabandhan, often celebrated to mark the undying love between brothers and sisters, is no more limited to humans only. In Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, about 130 villages in and around the vicinity are now celebrating the occasion to nurture love between animals and humans, symbolically. Constantly under threat of poaching and hunting, the reserve has been battling the menace through various means and Rakhi celebration is just another way the reserve authorities have chosen to connect the tigers and humans emotionally. But the catch is - not tigers but humans, masked up as tigers, tie the rakhi to people seeking a promise of protection!

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve Rajneesh Kumar Singh said the management of the reserve decided to go for this unique initiative 'Tiger Rakshabandhan' for protection of tigers. "We have arranged about 15,000 rakhis and an equal number of masks. These rakhis will be tied to the villagers by the employees of Pench Park wearing a tiger mask. The purpose is just like a sister ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist and gets the protection from him, we send officials wearing tiger mask to tie rakhi and come back with a vow from villagers that they will protect tigers," he explained.

Rakshabandhan Special: Bond Beyond Humans When 'Tigers' Around Pench Tie Rakhi To Humans Seeking Protection (ETV Bharat)

Earlier many administrative steps were taken to keep the tigers safe. Awareness campaigns are held for villagers to let them know the importance of biodiversity and existence of animals alongside humans. "Most tiger attacks happen at places where humans have entered the tiger's area and not the other way round," he added presenting statistics about how the state is becoming a hunter state reporting 2274 attacks on tigers in the last five years.

Recently, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) successfully implemented a sound-and-lightproof system on a 29 km stretch from Mohgaon to Khawasa between Seoni to Nagpur National Highway-44 passing through the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve to keep the tigers safe.

The reserve officials believe that steps like 'Tiger Rakshabandhan' can reduce poaching and help increase the number of tigers. "We have seen when a Rakhi becomes a bond of sibling love, a feeling of respect and security increases. So protection too will happen naturally," said Singh.

Rakshabandhan is being celebrated in and around the Pench Tiger Reserve for the past four years but this year 130 villages are being covered where villagers will pledge to care for the animals.

Forest Development Committee Chairman Bablu Patel said over the years we have seen that if tigers come to our village, they do not harm anyone unless they are disturbed. "Tigers are the identity of our district. The process of celebrating Tiger Rakshabandhan started from 2022 in about five villages of the Tiger Reserve spread across Seoni and Chhindwara districts. But we have been able to cover 130 villages now. The specialty this year will be distribution of sweets during Rakshabandhan," explained Patel.

Most of the area of Pench Tiger Reserve is surrounded by villages that are predominantly populated by tribals. According to the 2022 census, the number of tigers in the Tiger Reserve stood at 123. But after that, many cubs have been born. The census figures have not been made public but it is estimated that at present there are more than 150 tigers in the Pench Tiger Reserve.