Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Rajsamand: For girls and women of Pipalantri in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, Raksha Bandhan is much more than a festival celebrating the bond between siblings. Here, women and girls tie rakhis (the sacred thread of love, care, affection) on trees and then on their brothers' wrists, pledging to protect the environment as devotedly as they protect their families.

In Pipalantri, Raksha Bandhan celebrations begin almost 2-3 days in advance. This year too, ahead of the festival, women and young girls tied rakhis to trees in presence of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde. On the other hand, families where daughters were recently born planted 111 saplings, promising to nurture and preserve those for as long as possible.

Grand celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Pipalantri village (ETV Bharat)

This ritual of tying rakhis to trees has been a tradition in Pipalantri since 2005, ever since Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, former village sarpanch, came up with the initiative. For the women of this village, trees are not just greenery, but are just like their brothers and companions in life, which protect them from nature's wrath.

Woman ties rakhi to a tree and then on the wrist of Governor Haribhau Bagde (ETV Bharat)

The story of this tradition began with a personal loss. In 2005, Shyam Sunder Paliwal lost his young daughter Kiran. In memory of Kiran, he planted a sapling. Caring for that plant became a source of solace, and soon he said to himself, "Why not plant trees for every daughter born in the village?" That same year, Paliwal became Sarpanch and launched the movement.

Since that day, the village has been planting 111 saplings for every girl child born, and 11 saplings in memory of anyone who passes away. Families from Pipalantri and even nearby villages bring their daughters to the village to plant saplings and later return to tie rakhis on them. This year, as always, women sang songs, danced to drumbeats and celebrated trees as brothers.

A woman in Pipalantri tying rakhi to a tree (ETV Bharat)

Paliwal said, "The trees planted in the name of these girls are now seen as their brothers. Over the years, we have developed a personal and emotional bond with nature and that is what makes this effort sustainable."

The impact of this movement has gone far beyond ritual. Located near marble quarries, Pipalantri once struggled with slurry waste destroying soil and plants. Thanks to community efforts, today, the area is covered with thousands of trees, making the village not just greener, but also more resilient to climate challenges.

Girls with pooja thaali on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (ETV Bharat)

"People were dying for oxygen during the COVID pandemic, but nature has an abundant supply. We must protect these trees that give us life," Paliwal said.

Once planted, locals ensure proper irrigation and care for every sapling. The initiative has completely transformed the area and brought respect for the role of women and girls in environmental protection.

Raksha Bandhan celebration in Pipalantri, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, this unique model of combining gender respect and environmental action has become popular worldwide. Pipalantri's story is now part of school textbooks in Denmark, inspiring students with its commitment to sustainable living. The village is now known across India as a "Green Village", and also goes by names like Adarsh Gram, Vriksh Gram, Nirmal Gram and Kanya Gram.

Today, Pipalantri houses around 4000-5000 people. More than 14-15 lakh trees have been planted, including one lakh sandalwood trees, in Chhoti Morwad, Badi Morwad, Dharmeta, Pipalantri Khurd, Kadecho ka Guda and Arna village under its Panchayat. There is a strict ban on plastic, with villagers ensuring that everyone uses cloth bags. Moreover, they are also focusing on conservation projects like check dams, lakes, apart from creating smriti vans (memorial forests) for girls who have passed away. All these efforts have boosted rural tourism as huge number of tourists are seen drawn towards this environmentally conscious village.

People here have created smriti vans (memorial forests) for girls who have passed away (ETV Bharat)

Every year, Raksha Bandhan in Pipalantri is marked with devotion and music. Girls return to the trees planted in their name and tie rakhi, praying for their long life, just like they do for their brothers. "These trees were planted when we were born. They have grown with us. Protecting them is our responsibility. They give us oxygen, they give us life," said a girl.

Rajasthan Governor, who was part of this year's celebrations said, "This village is united in its commitment to nature. Planting 111 trees for every girl and keeping those alive is not easy, but they are doing it diligently. Villages like Pipalantri must be developed in every district and tehsil if we want real environmental progress."

He also remembered Amrita Devi, who gave her life to protect Khejri trees in Marwar centuries ago saying, "Pipalantri follows the same spirit of sacrifice and environmental love."

In the adjoining state of Madhya Pradesh, the Gond tribal community women in Chhindwara district follow another unique tradition where they do not tie rakhi to their brothers. These women believe that rakhi is tied to the one who protects. As they consider their husbands as their protectors, they rakhi to their husbands instead of brothers. During Raksha Bandhan, the tribal women also go to the fields and tie rakhi to the crops and trees which are the means of their livelihood.