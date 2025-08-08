Swapna Celebrates Eternal Bond With Heer: Chhattisgarh Woman Ties Rakhi To Pet Parrot

Surguja: Driving a scooty, Swapna has a parrot comfortably perched on her left shoulder. Without slightest discomfort, the parrot maintains a firm grip, enjoying the roadside view.
Swapna, who resides in Ambikapur of Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district, didn't have a brother so made her parrot, Heer, her brother. Swapna says Heer accompanies her wherever she goes and going on a ride with him is one of their regular activities.
"I have always wanted a brother as brothers protect their sisters the most. I have many cousin brothers but they have never loved me. On the contrary, Heer has shown unconditional love, unwavering support and affection. I have found my real brother in Heer and he has been living with me for the last five years. Even humans don't have the bond that we share. He understands my feelings and is always by my side. No matter how sad I am, just a sight of Heer makes me smile," Swapna says.
Like most girls, Raksha Bandhan, a festival to celebrate eternal bond of love, care and respect, is very special for Swapna. However, unlike those who tie rakhi around the wrist of their brothers, she ties rakhi around Heer's neck.
On this day, Swapna performs aarti, applies tilak, showers flower petals and affectionately ties the sacred thread to Heer. This year, she has purchased a gold rakhi, worth Rs 5800 for Heer.
Every year, Rakha Banshan is celebrated with great enthusiasm at Swapna's house, where a unique example of sibling love is displayed. Swapna says she waits for this festival throughout the year and it is very special for her.
In a display of affection towards her brother, Swapna has named her salon 'Swapnaheer'. The salon's logo has been dedicated to Heer and carries a parrot's picture.
"I have eight pet parrots and I love all but Heer is special," says Swapna.
Last year, Heer was losing feathers so Swapna took him to Raipur for treatment. Also, she prayed for Heer's speedy recovery at the Van Devi temple in Ambikapur. When Heer recovered, Swapna walked 6 kilometres to the temple and offered kheer along with organising a feast for devotees.
