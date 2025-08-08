ETV Bharat / offbeat

Swapna Celebrates Eternal Bond With Heer: Chhattisgarh Woman Ties Rakhi To Pet Parrot

Surguja: Driving a scooty, Swapna has a parrot comfortably perched on her left shoulder. Without slightest discomfort, the parrot maintains a firm grip, enjoying the roadside view.

Swapna, who resides in Ambikapur of Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district, didn't have a brother so made her parrot, Heer, her brother. Swapna says Heer accompanies her wherever she goes and going on a ride with him is one of their regular activities.

Swapna with her pet parrots (ETV Bharat)

"I have always wanted a brother as brothers protect their sisters the most. I have many cousin brothers but they have never loved me. On the contrary, Heer has shown unconditional love, unwavering support and affection. I have found my real brother in Heer and he has been living with me for the last five years. Even humans don't have the bond that we share. He understands my feelings and is always by my side. No matter how sad I am, just a sight of Heer makes me smile," Swapna says.

Like most girls, Raksha Bandhan, a festival to celebrate eternal bond of love, care and respect, is very special for Swapna. However, unlike those who tie rakhi around the wrist of their brothers, she ties rakhi around Heer's neck.