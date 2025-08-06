Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

Bhubaneswar: As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, markets are once again filled with colourful rakhis of every kind. This year in Odisha's capital city, a trend of chocolate rakhis (sacred thread) has caught everyone's attention.

Meet Priyadarshini Das (48), a homemaker from Bhubaneswar who came up with this sweet concept of chocolate rakhis after experimenting with eco-friendly rakshis using various types of seeds, Tulsi wood and Rudraksha. Though born and brought up in Cuttack, Priyadarshini, post her marriage, moved to Delhi and Gujarat before returning to Bhubaneswar 12 years back.

Priyadarshini Das showcasing her eco-friendly rakhis (ETV Bharat)

"I have been making chocolate rakhis for the last three years. With time, customers started loving it," says Priyadarsini, who runs her own handmade craft shop in the city.

She says these chocolate rakhis don't just symbolise the bond of love between brothers and sisters but also satisfy your taste buds. Once tied around the wrist of the siblings, the rakhi can later be eaten.

"At first, it was little difficult. But now it has become easy. I collect chocolate powder and other decorative items from the market and design and prepare the rakhis myself," she says.

A kid making the best use of chocolate rakhis - EATING (ETV Bharat)

However, Priyadarsini says that chocolate rakhis cannot be made using readymade regular chocolates available in the market, as it melts within a few hours. The special chocolate she uses is made to last much longer without refrigeration.

She mentions, "These chocolate rakhis do not need to be refrigerated and can be stored for at least a month."

These handmade edible rakhis are available in a variety of flavours like banana and strawberry, and are priced between Rs 50 and Rs 150. "I sell the rakhis both online and offline. With these rakhis, you don't need to buy separate sweets," smiles Priyadarsini.

Chocolate rakhis made by Priyadarshini Das (ETV Bharat)

"They are hygienic and safe for both kids and adults," she adds.

Naturally, the fun and flavour of chocolate rakhis are drawing children the most. "This rakhi is loved by small children," says Priyadarsini, who also distributes these to slum children and teaches them how to make them.

Apart from the chocolate initiative, she is also crafting eco-friendly rakhis using biodegradable seeds, tulsi (basil) sticks, kainch (reed), bel (wood apple) sticks and rudraksha beads. "These sustainable rakhis are affordable and also reflect the essence of Indian festivals while simultaneously ensuring that there is no damage to the environment," she says, adding that, "Most of the rakhis we buy from the market, especially plastic ones, are thrown away after just one day. I wanted to make something different, something meaningful and lasting."

Priyadarshini Das training children to make eco-friendly rakhis (ETV Bharat)

For customers, these handmade creations carry more than just beauty. "They (the rakhis) are of good quality, eco-friendly and represent our culture beautifully," says a customer in appreciation of Priyadarshini's efforts.

Priyadarsini's work is not just limited to making rakhis. She is spreading awareness on environment protection by crafting eco-friendly ornaments and educates people about the harmful effects of synthetic colors during Holi.

Making of chocolate and eco-friendly rakhis (ETV Bharat)

This apart, she is also empowering women in rural areas. She teaches women how to become self-reliant by using locally available materials. Promoting the Vocal for Local message, Priyadarsini has encouraged people to start small businesses with low investment. Moreover, she has trained young women in making a variety of beautiful products using bamboo and wood, helping them build creative skills and earn a livelihood.