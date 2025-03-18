Pyre Or Altar, Woman Priest From Rajasthan Conducts Rituals Breaking Traditional Norms

Udaipur: It was sometime in 2020 after Covid19 pandemic struck. Passing by the crematorium, Sarla Gupta stopped and looked at the unclaimed bodies piled up without being consigned to flames. Neither was there anyone to conduct the final rites. That was the moment of calling for the 64-year-old Sarla, who, breaking all barriers, decided to learn the rituals - both for deaths and weddings - so that she can be perform those in times of need. Since then, she has conducted over 70 funeral rituals and more than 100 weddings.

Though she faced resistance initially, as women, traditionally, are barred from going to the crematoriums, she remained firm, undeterred. She continued performing all kinds of rituals and eventually was accepted as a woman priest.

Priest Sarla Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Apart from Udaipur, she is now called to complete marriage and funeral rituals in other districts of Rajasthan as well. "I have been associated with the Arya Samaj since childhood. So I conduct the events according to their rules and regulations like four rounds and Saptapadi," explains Sarala.

Born in Beawar, Rajasthan, Sarala was one of the 12 children in the family and their father ran a dairy business. She married into a family, where her husband and others too supported her in continuing work as a priest.

Wedding conducted by Sarla Gupta (ETV Bharat)

"It so happened that while passing by a crematorium during the pandemic, I saw unclaimed bodies which were lying in heaps. No one conducted their last rites. That is when I decided to learn the process, shlokas and mantras, whatever was required to perform the last rites as per Vedic norms under the aegis of Arya Samaj," she recalls.

However, she does not accept 'dakshina' (puja fee) for the funeral rites. "While performing the rituals, I chant 121 mantras seeking divine intervention to help the soul rest in peace and the family members to find solace," Sarla says.

Priest Sarla Gupta conducting funeral rites (ETV Bharat)

Also trained in wedding rituals, Sarla used to conduct marriages that took place in Arya Samaj. "Soon, I got invited to other places like Jaipur, Prayagraj and Ajmer," informs she, also mentioning that she accepts dakshina only after conducting auspicious rituals like marriages and tonsuring. "But I donate this dakshina to four Gurukuls - Dayanand Kanya Vidyalaya of Udaipur, Padmini Arya Kanya Gurukul of Chittorgarh, Rani Gayadulu Gurukul of Nagaland and Nyotara of Uttar Pradesh - for the education of girls," says Sarla with humility.

Wedding conducted by Sarla Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Sarla wants to continue the good work and contribute to the society. "I have grandchildren who accompany me to some of the functions. I have done my bit in ensuring that my children are educated and established. Now is the time for me to give back to the society," adds Sarla, who is an inspiration for many, especially women.

Before leaving for another ritual Sarla says that the daughters of the country are achieving greater heights today but our conservative traditions keep posing problems. "Women till date are not allowed to participate in final rites of their near and dear ones at the crematorium. We are a progressive people and I want to change this mindset so that more women can take part in their family events, good or bad," she signs off.