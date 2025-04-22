'The Great India' Teapot You Can’t Weigh Is Udaipur Miniature Artist's Answer To UK's Rs 25 Cr 'The Egoist'

Udaipur: How small is small? Unweighable? Yes, for Udaipur's miniature artist Iqbal Sakka, his latest creation is a teapot so small that it can get lost within the lines of the palms. Known for his miniature creations - special trophies for the T-20 World Cup, Ayodhya Ram temple and many more - Sakka has got a pride of place in record books. His latest teapot named 'The Great India' is however his 'smallest' response to the most valuable teapot made in the UK worth Rs 25 crore.

Sakka claims it is the world's cheapest gold teapot and he has a desire to stake claim for a world record.

"The special thing about the miniature teapot is, it is made up of gold but so light that it cannot be weighed. Due to this, its price could not be estimated," Sakka says.

The teapot has all the elements that the usual usable ones have like body, lid, spout, handle, and foot. "But all of it can be seen only with the help of a lens," adds Sakka.

The world's most valuable teapot made of gold, silver, diamonds, and silver worth Rs 25 crore, recorded in the Guinness Book in 2016, is named The Egoist. It was prepared in collaboration with N Sethia Foundation and Newby Teas of London. The teapot was named The Egoist because it can hold only one cup of tea.

"I want to present it to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it is about the finesse of a smallest creation which has been named "The Great India'. A letter has been sent to the Prime Minister's office seeking permission and time. I have also decided to stake claim in the Guinness World Records as the smallest teapot," says the creator with a lot of hope.

Sakka has made more than 100 world records on the basis of his miniature artworks and is known globally for his creations. He had earlier made special trophies for the T-20 World Cup, the Ayodhya Ram temple including a gold brick, bell and two wooden sandals. Iqbal has also made the world's smallest gold-silver 64-page book which has Allah in Arabic, Om in Sanskrit, the Cross of Christianity, the Khanda of Sikhism inscribed on it. Besides, he also made a Tricolour flag of just 0.5 mm on Independence Day 2024.