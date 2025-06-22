Rajasthan's Soni Sisters Take Puppetry Into Their Own Hands To Revive Dying Art, Late Grandfather's Legacy

Barmer: While most of the children these days are seen killing time glued to mobile phones, three little sisters from Rajasthan's Barmer have embarked on a mission to revive the dying art of puppetry and carry on the legacy of their late grandfather.
The three siblings Jyoti Soni, 20, Sanju Soni, 18 and Harshita Soni, 12 are in no mood to chill this summer vacation. The Soni sisters are engaged in a campaign to revive the puppet art on the streets of Barmer, which once used to bustle with puppetry shows to entertain people.
More Than Just An Art
For the Soni sisters, puppetry is not just an art, it is the legacy of their grandfather Late Shyamlal Soni, which these daughters are now giving a new identity. Shyamlal Soni was a retired teacher of Barmer and a patron of puppetry art. He wanted this traditional folk art to reach platforms like Delhi. In the last years of his life, he taught the nuances of this art to his granddaughters, but he passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dream remained unfulfilled.
The Soni sisters are active in keeping the folk art alive. In summer vacation, the sisters make puppets, present folk tales with them and are trying to connect people with the dying art.
Sanju Soni, who has won awards for puppet shows at the divisional level, said it was their grandfather’s dream that the art should not die out. “We are taking it forward.”
Sanju said that she has so far performed puppetry in various government schools of Barmer district, Jodhpur division and Jaipur. She said that she has received many awards from district to state level. She has been honored by securing first place at Jodhpur division level and second place at state level in programs organized under Yuva Mahotsav.
The youngest Soni sister Harshita, turned emotional over her late grandfather's dream to take puppetry to the national stage. “Grandfather used to say that one day we will hold a puppet exhibition in Delhi. I will definitely fulfill that dream,”Harshita said in a choked voice.
Shared Heritage Of Three Generations
Gautamchand Soni, the Soni sisters' father and a teacher by profession, is himself adept in this art and is now teaching it to his daughters. Gautamchand said that his late father Shyamlal Soni was honored for the art many times, including by former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
“Our daughters are carrying forward the same tradition today and it is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.
Performance In Summer Camp, Preparation For Future
The Soni sisters are busy doing puppet shows in the summer camp of Team Barmer and are teaching the nuances of the traditional art to the children. This includes making puppets, deciding their costumes, their dialogues and giving presentations on traditional music.
The efforts of the little girls are bearing fruit as children are learning the dying art in today's digital world and the art is again being discussed among people. The initiative of the three daughters of Barmer is not just an effort to preserve an art, but an example of family heritage and dedication.
Puppetry, The Ancient Heritage Of Rajasthan
The puppetry art of Rajasthan is believed to be centuries old and is linked to the Bhaat community of the state. In this art, folk tales, mythological stories and social messages are presented through colorful puppets made of wood, cloth and threads. There was a time when puppet shows in every village were the main means of entertainment and education of the people. But in the modern entertainment medium and digital age, the folk art has been pushed to the margins.
