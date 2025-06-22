ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan's Soni Sisters Take Puppetry Into Their Own Hands To Revive Dying Art, Late Grandfather's Legacy

For the Soni sisters, puppetry is not just an art, it is the legacy of their grandfather Late Shyamlal Soni, which these daughters are now giving a new identity. ( ETV Bharat )

Barmer: While most of the children these days are seen killing time glued to mobile phones, three little sisters from Rajasthan's Barmer have embarked on a mission to revive the dying art of puppetry and carry on the legacy of their late grandfather.

The three siblings Jyoti Soni, 20, Sanju Soni, 18 and Harshita Soni, 12 are in no mood to chill this summer vacation. The Soni sisters are engaged in a campaign to revive the puppet art on the streets of Barmer, which once used to bustle with puppetry shows to entertain people.

More Than Just An Art

For the Soni sisters, puppetry is not just an art, it is the legacy of their grandfather Late Shyamlal Soni, which these daughters are now giving a new identity. Shyamlal Soni was a retired teacher of Barmer and a patron of puppetry art. He wanted this traditional folk art to reach platforms like Delhi. In the last years of his life, he taught the nuances of this art to his granddaughters, but he passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dream remained unfulfilled.

The Soni sisters are active in keeping the folk art alive. In summer vacation, the sisters make puppets, present folk tales with them and are trying to connect people with the dying art.

Sanju Soni, who has won awards for puppet shows at the divisional level, said it was their grandfather’s dream that the art should not die out. “We are taking it forward.”

Sanju said that she has so far performed puppetry in various government schools of Barmer district, Jodhpur division and Jaipur. She said that she has received many awards from district to state level. She has been honored by securing first place at Jodhpur division level and second place at state level in programs organized under Yuva Mahotsav.