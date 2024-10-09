Army Officer Writes "Peace" 44,000 Times On A Postcard, Sets New Record

Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Bansal, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has achieved a remarkable feat by writing the word 'Peace' 44,000 times on a standard-size Indian postcard. He set a record by writing 220,000 English letters in total. This incredible achievement has been officially recognised as a national record and was included in the Limca Book of Records.

In the words of Lieutenant Colonel Bansal, 'The purpose of making this record is to spread the message of peace across the world. He said that this ability is a gift from God to him, which he has converted into art. Those words are so small that a normal person needs a lens of at least 50 times power to read them. No one can see it with normal eyes. However, Lt Col Bansal said that no lens is used while making these miniature art pieces.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hemendra Bansal stated that he is a miniature artist, motivational speaker, and amateur photographer. He has been practising miniature art for over three decades and holds 2 Limca Books of Records and 5 national records in this field. He was awarded an honorary doctorate from World Records University, United Kingdom, and has also received the Meerut Ratan award and many other national-level awards.

He was honoured during the International Convocation of India Book of Records held in Faridabad on Thursday. The program was presided over by Professor Chu Bao Ky, Deputy Secretary General for Policy and Development, Council of Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Association. Record holders and other achievers from India, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam and other countries were also honoured in this grand event.