Rajasthan: 'Miraculous Cot' Attracts Devotees To Mothuka Village Fair

Alwar: The Mothuka village near Alwar in Rajasthan has turned into a major pilgrimage spot for thousands of pilgrims, where a traditional bed, or "charpai," has been the object of reverence since 1947. This bed, thought to possess miraculous powers by many, attracts people from diverse communities, who come to make sincere wishes before it.

The cot was brought to Mothuka from the court of Swami Dayaram Sahib in the Sindh province of Pakistan during the chaotic days of the Indo-Pak partition. The locals, especially the Sindhi community, have held the cot in reverence ever since. Rupesh Kumar Bachani, a sevadar (caretaker) at the place, describes, "This cot is very important to us. Most people feel that prayers made here with true intentions are granted."

A big fair is held annually, for two days in the month of Vaishakh, where the cot is the focal point. This year, too, the celebrations will be held on May 16, 17, and 18, as a time of religious congregation and togetherness of the people. The crowd usually bows their heads in prayer and asks for blessings.

Rupesh Kumar said that the cot was introduced by Sai Richu Ram, who brought it along with immense devotion. Sai Dayaram Sahib, a wise and kind-hearted person, would deliver discourses while sitting on the cot. "He had an intimate connection with everyone," Rupesh further elaborated, pointing out how the cot represents not only a bit of furniture but a point of contact with the divine.

The fair also includes numerous cultural and religious events. According to Dr Yudhishthir Pamnani, a fair committee member, "The first day has a flag hoisting ceremony at the temple, and that marks the start of our celebrations. The following day, the devotees have satsang and kirtan." The third day is dedicated to the Pallav program, in which visitors wish for something and return to thank the cot and Sai Dayaram Sahib after their prayers are granted.

People visit from all over India for the fair, relaying stories of their experiences and blessings they have received. One devotee, Komal Khatri, from Surat, Gujarat, remembers visiting the fair for more than 40 years. "While at the fair, I wait in the darbar from 4 am. Every time my head touches the cot, I feel at peace, and my desires are granted," she added. Her relatives believe that their happiness and prosperity are due to the blessings they get while visiting.

Yashwant Kumar Khatri, a frequent visitor for many years, said that he started going to the fair as a kid with his grandfather. "This place is close to our hearts; it feels like home each time we are here," he said.

The history behind the shift of the cot to Mothuka has a fascinating tale. Sevadar Ramesh Kumar Bachani claims that post-partition, Sindhi families first came to settle in Jaipur. They, however, asked to shift to a place where they could freely practice their religion and form a settlement. Searching for that, they came to Mothuka and settled beside a dam that brought memories of the Indus River of their Sindh homeland.

As the fair draws near, all preparations are underway, with the locals preparing for the crowds of visitors. Excitement and hope fill the air as all look forward to the blessings the cot is said to impart to everyone who comes to offer their tribute. For most, the Mothuka fair is more than just an event; it is a yearly pilgrimage, a demonstration of unwavering faith, and a feast of hope.