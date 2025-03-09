Rajasthan, The Land Of Royals, Braces For 'Gunpowder Holi'—A 500-Year-Old Tradition

Udaipur: They play Holi, not with gulals, but with gunpowder. In tune with the prevailing 500-year-old tradition, a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, is gearing up for Holi coming Saturday. In Menar village, Holi is played neither with colours nor flowers, but with firecrackers, cannons and firearms.

Known as 'Gunpowder Holi', local people believe this festival was first started by the warriors of this village to celebrate their victory after defeating Mughals.

Celebrations usually start a week ahead of the festival. This time, Holi will be celebrated on March 15 but sound of cannons, firecrackers and firearms are already heard throughout the night.

Historian Chandrashekhar Sharma said people of Menar village are excited about the festival and people from across the globe come here to witness the celebrations. People of Menaria community come to streets carrying ammunition and celebrate 'Gunpowder Holi' amid songs of valour and heroism, he said.

The entire Menar village, located about 50 kilometres from Udaipur, is beautifully decorated on the day of 'Jamra Beej'. Colourful lights are installed across the village. As evening falls, Holi preparations gain momentum and people come to streets from different routes.

After 9 pm, all the villagers dressed in uniforms of former princely soldiers and traditional 'Rajasthani Mewari Kasumal cotton safa', reach the main market of the village, Omkareshwar Chowk, in front of Charbhuja temple with guns and swords, from different routes. After this, they engage in frenzy merrymaking amid series of gunfire, cannon shots and fireworks. The festival is held in memory of the victory of the warriors of the surrounding areas who defeated the Mughal invaders.

Historian Sharma said when Maharana Pratap started the battle of Haldighati against Mughal forces, he taught self-respect, bravery and loyalty to every person of Mewar. After this, all the Mughal police stations were attacked under the leadership of Amar Singh, Maharana Pratap's son. There used to be a Mughal camp near Menar, and people of Menar attacked it, defeating the army there.

Ever since then, Holi is being played here in memory of the victory that was achieved by the people here. Youths of this village, who live in Dubai, Singapore, London, Australia and USA reach their native place on this occasion.

Another historian Colonel James Todd said Menar village has been mentioned in his book 'The Analysis of Rajasthan' with a village named Manihar, which is also related to Maharana Pratap's father Uday Singh.