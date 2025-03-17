Crafting The Divine: Jaipur Sculptor Promises To Bring To Life 'Ram Darbar' In Ayodhya Temple

Jaipur: Rajasthan's sculpting art, known for its finesse, perfection and polish, will soon make its way to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as artist Prashant Pandey and his ensemble of 20 artists are crafting an elaborate Ram Durbar exquisitely, to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Belonging to a place like Jaipur which is known for blending Mughal, Rajput, and modern influences in its craft, Prashant is not only working on the durbar but 20 other statues in marble which will find a place of pride in Ayodhya temple.

Crafting The Divine: Jaipur’s Sculptors Bring To Life Ram Darbar In Ayodhya Temple (ETV Bharat)

"We are also working on a Saptarishi Mandal, which will be installed in the temple in the same order as it is seen in the universe. Like the Saptarishi Mandal (The Saptarshi are the seven seers of ancient India who are extolled in the Vedas, and other Hindu literature such as the Skanda Purana) which appears in the shape of a kite and seems flying with a string, the statues will be installed in the same way and direction," explains Prashant who has already started work and expects it to be completed soon.

Crafting The Divine: Jaipur’s Sculptors Bring To Life Ram Darbar In Ayodhya Temple (ETV Bharat)

Prashant belongs to the generation of sculptors who have been working under the aegis of Pandey Murti Bhandar. During the construction of Ram Mandir, he was involved in the preparation of the white idol of Ramlala to the Saptarishis in the Parikrama Marg to Sabari and other idols. “We have been making idols in marble for big and small temples across the world,” the artist says citing the names of the ISKCON, Swaminarayan temple and Ram Mandir in various parts of the globe besides India.

Crafting The Divine: Jaipur’s Sculptors Bring To Life Ram Darbar In Ayodhya Temple (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the depiction of Ram Darbar, he informs that while Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita will be seated on the throne, Lord Hanuman will be seated at their feet. Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan will be seen standing nearby. “The specialty of the depiction is its Indianness as the craft will be done on the basic premise of ancient Indian craftsmanship, made from white marble stone of Makrana,” he adds.

To enhance the beauty of the Ram Darbar, special attention will be paid to the details and ornamentation, not of people but the art. “The clothes, ornaments and expressions of Shri Ram and Sita will be done in a way that they will look life-like portraits,” the artist further states.

Once the statues get the approval of the Ram Mandir Trust, it will be consecrated and installed in the temple. “This is a seva, a divine and sacred work. I wish people visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya must dip in devotion when they look at the ‘life-like’ sculptures.

The Pandey Murti Bhandar has so far made 1.10 lakh idols for temples scattered across the world.

A young artist from Jaipur, who learned sculpture from the École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, Prashant has infused Indian tradition and culture into the sculptures though he integrates modern techniques to carve the perfect one.

As Prashant says, the marble statues will touch a new high in the world of art. “It will not only be full of spiritual energy, but its architectural design will also be extremely grand,” says the artist.