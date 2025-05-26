Alwar’s Aarti Balika Griha, Where Lost Daughters Heal, Hope & Find Their Way Home

Alwar: The girl was visibly scared and scarred possibly. When she walked into the Alwar's Aarti Balika Griha, she could not recollect a single name or maybe she did not want to remember. All that she could reminisce was a faint image of her mother, some lines of a lullaby sung to make her sleep and the mango tree outside her home she often climbed onto. Silenced and afraid, she was, all the years, waiting for the moment when she could see someone she had memory of, in her early age.

Years later, she broke down when she heard her mother’s voice through a video call. “It’s you? I cannot believe. Come home,” was enough to infuse life into the girl.

In Rajasthan's Aarti Balika Griha, such miracles are not rare. In the past decade, the girls’ shelter has been a place for reunions and redemption with more than 1,000 girls - many missing, abandoned, or trafficked - have been united with their families across India and even across borders.

Behind this initiative is Chetram Saini, a man whose conscience did not allow him to turn away his gaze from a girl, who seemed lost, during a train journey, and that changed his life into a mission.

“She was alone and looked scared. When I asked her about whereabouts, she said she was asked to to go to Delhi and find a man in red clothes who would take her home. I could not leave her and waited,” he recalls. That was 2015. Disturbed, Saini finally handed over the girl to the railway police authorities and left. But the incident left something in his mind and he decided to begin a mission that would help change hundreds of lives.

Saini decided to meet the Alwar District Collector and discussed the matter. With the collector assuring him of help, Saini founded Aarti Balika Griha at Sonaava ki Dungri in Alwar. Today 10 years have passed and the shelter has become a lighthouse for lost girls. Through the shelter he ensures rescue and care, and reunion is held possible for those who have been waylaid, lost or abandoned.

Alwar’s Aarti Balika Griha, Where Lost Daughters Heal, Hope & Find Their Way Home (ETV Bharat)

The institution has so far reunited 1,028 girls with their families from different corners of India besides across the border in Nepal.

The process of bringing someone to the shelter, taking care of her and then finding her identity to unite with family is herculean and time consuming. Many girls come with blurred memories where they hardly remember the name of the village or even father’s occupation. As soon as some information is shared by the girls, it is uploaded on the government’s Khoya-Paya portal. Meanwhile, each child is made to go through a series of counseling sessions as an attempt to restore normalcy.

“One girl was separated from her family during the 2013 floods in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. She didn’t even remember her village’s name properly. But with time, we pieced the puzzle together and reunited her with the family,” says Saini.

Once the slightest clue comes to the fore, the first contact is established, at times through video call. If the child is able to recognize the family members, the local police and guardians are called to intervene and take forward the formalities. Only after a thorough verification, the girl is reunited.

A girl from Nepal, who had been missing for years, was identified and reunited with her family with the help of Indian and Nepalese embassies. Another girl from West Bengal, was brought to the shelter by Child Line but it took 12 years to unite her with her mother.

Aarti Balika Griha's work is not limited to reuniting lost children with their family. In many cases, it also rehabilitates. “This place is like a home. The girls here are raised in a family environment, and are free to pursue higher education, vocational training, and they also get emotional support,” Saini adds.

Some girls who have no memory of their families and stay in the shelter for long become a part of the system. Many have expressed desires to become doctors, lawyers, or civil servants. Some have been working in established institutions in the private sector and earning more than Rs 40,000 a month.

“There are many girls who were raised here and completed their graduation. Only after that they were reunited with their families. Just because the families cannot be traced does not mean, the other important milestones are overlooked. They are made to study and prepared to face life," explains Saini.

Currently, there are around 32 girls who are sheltered at the Balika Griha. And each of them has come from within loss, courage and challenges but they are determined to make a difference till they get back to their home.

Saini says that the Balika Griha runs with limited government support and survives mostly on public donations and goodwill. “This is an institution that runs on the goodwill of people who want to help girls live a normal life. It becomes our duty to fend for them,” Saini says.